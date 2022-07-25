https://sputniknews.com/20220725/gas-storage-facilities-in-czech-republic-80-full---prime-minister-1097792942.html
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Gas storage facilities in the Czech Republic are 80% full, marking a historical maximum, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Monday. 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
"Gas storage facilities in the republic are 80% full. We are at an all-time high. We are working to prepare as best as we can for winter," Fiala wrote on Twitter.In turn, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Josef Sikela said that the country had gas reserves in the amount of 2.6 billion cubic meters.The annual gas consumption in the country is now about 9.4 billion cubic meters, while supplies from Russia accounted for 98% of the consumed gas.Last week, when the gas storage facilities in the country were 77% full, Sikela told reporters that the Czech Republic had already provided itself with gas until January 2023, and would receive fuel through the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Netherlands for another two months to ensure it has gas until March 2023.On Tuesday, EU energy ministers will discuss the current situation with gas supplies to the bloc at an extraordinary meeting.
