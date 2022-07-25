Dozens of People Evacuated Amid Sakurajima Volcano Eruption in Japan - Reports

International
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Dozens of people have been evacuated from areas closest to the Sakurajima volcano, which started erupting on Sunday, NHK reports. 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
The Japan Meteorological Agency said on Sunday that the alert level was raised to the highest level amid the Sakurajima eruption on the southern island of Kyushu.NHK reported on Monday that evacuation orders had been issued for a total of 51 people from 33 different families. Out of these, 33 people have evacuated so far.Kyodo said citing the Japan Meteorological Agency on Monday that the Sakurajima volcano spewed ash over 7,200 feet (2,200 meters) high at around 6:30 local time on Monday (21:30 GMT on Sunday).There have been no reports of casualties or damages.
03:42 GMT 25.07.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Mstyslav Chernov/ UnFrame / Kagoshima cityscape against the background of Sakurajima volcano. Japan, East Asia.
Kagoshima cityscape against the background of Sakurajima volcano. Japan, East Asia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Mstyslav Chernov/ UnFrame /
