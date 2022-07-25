https://sputniknews.com/20220725/chinas-wentian-lab-module-docks-with-tiangong-orbital-station---cmsa-1097756332.html

China’s Wentian Lab Module Docks With Tiangong Orbital Station - CMSA

BEIJING (Sputnik) -The Wentian laboratory module launched on Sunday has successfully docked with China’s Tiangong orbital station, according to the China... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

The docking to the station’s main module Tianhe occurred at 03:13 local time on Monday (19:13 GMT on Sunday), about 13 hours after Wentian was launched.The lab module was launched using the Long March 5B carrier rocket on Sunday, from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan. The module consists of three parts: the working compartment, the airlock compartment, and the resource compartment.Wentian, which is 17.9 meters (55.7 feet) long, has a maximum diameter of 4.2 meters and a launch weight of 23 tons, is currently the largest spacecraft launched by China.China launched the Long March 5B carrier rocket with the Tiangong orbital station’s main module Tianhe ("Harmony of the Heavens") at the end of April 2021. Tianhe will be the control hub for the Tiangong ("Heavenly Palace") orbital station.China expects to finish assembling its first space station in lower Earth orbit this year.

