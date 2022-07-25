International
China’s Wentian Lab Module Docks With Tiangong Orbital Station - CMSA
China's Wentian Lab Module Docks With Tiangong Orbital Station - CMSA
BEIJING (Sputnik) -The Wentian laboratory module launched on Sunday has successfully docked with China’s Tiangong orbital station, according to the China... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
The docking to the station’s main module Tianhe occurred at 03:13 local time on Monday (19:13 GMT on Sunday), about 13 hours after Wentian was launched.The lab module was launched using the Long March 5B carrier rocket on Sunday, from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan. The module consists of three parts: the working compartment, the airlock compartment, and the resource compartment.Wentian, which is 17.9 meters (55.7 feet) long, has a maximum diameter of 4.2 meters and a launch weight of 23 tons, is currently the largest spacecraft launched by China.China launched the Long March 5B carrier rocket with the Tiangong orbital station’s main module Tianhe ("Harmony of the Heavens") at the end of April 2021. Tianhe will be the control hub for the Tiangong ("Heavenly Palace") orbital station.China expects to finish assembling its first space station in lower Earth orbit this year.
China’s Wentian Lab Module Docks With Tiangong Orbital Station - CMSA

01:55 GMT 25.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / CNSThe rocket carrying China’s second module for its Tiangong space station lifts off from Wenchang spaceport in southern China on July 24, 2022.
The rocket carrying China’s second module for its Tiangong space station lifts off from Wenchang spaceport in southern China on July 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / CNS
BEIJING (Sputnik) -The Wentian laboratory module launched on Sunday has successfully docked with China’s Tiangong orbital station, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The docking to the station’s main module Tianhe occurred at 03:13 local time on Monday (19:13 GMT on Sunday), about 13 hours after Wentian was launched.
The lab module was launched using the Long March 5B carrier rocket on Sunday, from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan. The module consists of three parts: the working compartment, the airlock compartment, and the resource compartment.
Wentian, which is 17.9 meters (55.7 feet) long, has a maximum diameter of 4.2 meters and a launch weight of 23 tons, is currently the largest spacecraft launched by China.
China launched the Long March 5B carrier rocket with the Tiangong orbital station’s main module Tianhe ("Harmony of the Heavens") at the end of April 2021. Tianhe will be the control hub for the Tiangong ("Heavenly Palace") orbital station.
China expects to finish assembling its first space station in lower Earth orbit this year.
