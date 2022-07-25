International
https://sputniknews.com/20220725/china-planning-three-tiered-system-to-placate-american-regulators-1097755956.html
China Planning Three-Tiered System to Placate American Regulators
China Planning Three-Tiered System to Placate American Regulators
China’s growing influence in the tech and social media markets in the US has resulted in tensions over how those companies store and hold the private data of... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-25T00:16+0000
2022-07-25T00:16+0000
china
technology
data
personal data
tiktok
bytedance
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082232176_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ebc3db25bd018059824be89181ca479e.jpg
China plans to create a three-tiered classification system to group Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges based on the type of data they hold, Financial Times reported on Saturday.The system will also require companies to allow regulators to audit their files in an attempt to bring them into compliance with US regulations. By doing so, Beijing hopes to stop US regulators from delisting hundreds of Chinese firms.The companies will be sorted into three categories: Firms with non-sensitive data, firms with sensitive data, and firms with secretive data. Further details about the categories are not yet known.Washington has long asked for unfettered access to data held by Chinese companies operating and being publicly traded in the US, but China has been hesitant to offer that, citing national security concerns.In April, Reuters reported that Chinese regulators were working on a framework for an agreement that will allow Chinese companies to remain listed on US stock exchanges. The previous month, Reuters also reported that Beijing warned some companies, including Alibaba, Baidu, and JD.com to prepare for increased audits.Chinese companies holding private data and accessing corporate secrets have been an ongoing issue in the US. Earlier this month, Senators asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate TikTok’s alleged descriptive data privacy practices. Last week it was reported that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, had significantly increased its lobbying spending in Washington.The Canadian government also joined the other members of the five-eyes group in banning Huawei and ZTE from being used to develop the nation’s development of 5G networks.Reuters was not able to reach the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission for comment.
https://sputniknews.com/20220722/us-worried-china-could-impose-no-fly-zone-over-taiwan-in-response-to-pelosi-trip-report-suggests-1097708321.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082232176_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_746f839f60d9e18921e3d73ed22de392.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, technology, data, personal data, tiktok, bytedance

China Planning Three-Tiered System to Placate American Regulators

00:16 GMT 25.07.2022
© ALY SONGA logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of the company
A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of the company - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
© ALY SONG
Subscribe
International
India
Ian DeMartino
All materials
China’s growing influence in the tech and social media markets in the US has resulted in tensions over how those companies store and hold the private data of US citizens and companies.
China plans to create a three-tiered classification system to group Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges based on the type of data they hold, Financial Times reported on Saturday.
The system will also require companies to allow regulators to audit their files in an attempt to bring them into compliance with US regulations. By doing so, Beijing hopes to stop US regulators from delisting hundreds of Chinese firms.
The companies will be sorted into three categories: Firms with non-sensitive data, firms with sensitive data, and firms with secretive data. Further details about the categories are not yet known.
Washington has long asked for unfettered access to data held by Chinese companies operating and being publicly traded in the US, but China has been hesitant to offer that, citing national security concerns.
Taipei City - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2022
US Worried China Could Impose No-Fly Zone Over Taiwan in Response to Pelosi Trip, Report Suggests
22 July, 17:32 GMT
In April, Reuters reported that Chinese regulators were working on a framework for an agreement that will allow Chinese companies to remain listed on US stock exchanges. The previous month, Reuters also reported that Beijing warned some companies, including Alibaba, Baidu, and JD.com to prepare for increased audits.
Chinese companies holding private data and accessing corporate secrets have been an ongoing issue in the US. Earlier this month, Senators asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate TikTok’s alleged descriptive data privacy practices. Last week it was reported that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, had significantly increased its lobbying spending in Washington.
The Canadian government also joined the other members of the five-eyes group in banning Huawei and ZTE from being used to develop the nation’s development of 5G networks.
Reuters was not able to reach the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission for comment.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала