https://sputniknews.com/20220725/chief-of-staff-to-ex-nyc-mayor-explains-why-biden-should-announce-hes-not-running-for-reelection-1097762471.html

Chief of Staff to Ex-NYC Mayor Explains Why Biden Should Announce He’s Not Running for Reelection

Chief of Staff to Ex-NYC Mayor Explains Why Biden Should Announce He’s Not Running for Reelection

Last week, a Quinnipiac University poll found that a whopping 71% of Americans said they would not like to see Joe Biden run for president again in 2024, while... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T07:27+0000

2022-07-25T07:27+0000

2022-07-25T07:27+0000

us

joe biden

reelection

democratic party

age

agenda

midterms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097759425_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_d2db61623bd002d7d21e35d660372e4b.jpg

US President Joe Biden should announce he is not running for reelection in order to help Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections, Steven Isenberg, chief of staff to now-late New York Mayor John Lindsay, has argued.In an opinion piece for the Washington Post, Isenberg gave his thoughts on why Biden’s decision “to save the midterms with a one-term pledge” should come “promptly”.He claimed that if the 46th US president doesn’t announces he is not running for reelection, the Democrats’ alleged “quiet campaign” against POTUS “will intensify - whether it comes from people who intend to challenge Biden in the primaries in 2024 or just to flex their muscles to discourage him from running again.”The author added that all this is fueled by the US president’s low standing in the polls pertaining to his job performance and desirability as the Democratic Party’s 2024 nominee.The ex-New York Newsday publisher argued that by making a one-term decision ahead of the midterms, Biden would “bolster” his agenda, and “silence the unnecessary polling questions and their unsettling results, which sap his hold on voters' patience and confidence.”Icenberg’s remarks come after a Quinnipiac University opinion poll revealed that just 31% of American adults said they approve of the way Biden is handling his job, while 60% disapproved of it.More than 70% of respondents said they didn’t want Biden to seek a second term in the White House, as compared to 60% of those who said they wouldn’t like to see former President Donald Trump run in 2024, according to the poll.The findings followed a Reuters/Ipsos poll finding that Biden’s public approval rating had fallen to 36%, matching his record low in that survey.In mid-June, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the 46th president’s push for reelection. “The president, as you know, has been asked that question many times, and he has answered it. His answer has been pretty simple, which is, yes, he's running for reelection. I can't say more than that,” she said.Biden has repeatedly been mocked for a whole array of gaffes he has made during his nearly five-decade-long career as a politician. The US president himself admitted back in 2018 that he was “a gaffe machine,” something that was confirmed earlier in July, when he suddenly fell of his bike when riding, accidentally read the part on the teleprompter that says, "end of quote, repeat the line” and argued Switzerland rather than Sweden would be joining NATO.

https://sputniknews.com/20220723/bidens-covid-19-symptoms-show-signs-of-improvement-but-he-suffers-loose-cough-body-aches-1097728879.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220424/trump-mocks-gaffe-riddled-biden-shaking-hands-with-the-air-taking-orders-from-easter-bunny-1095005708.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, joe biden, reelection, democratic party, age, agenda, midterms