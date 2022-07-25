https://sputniknews.com/20220725/biden-says-he-expects-to-speak-with-china-counterpart-xi-this-week-does-not-expect-recession-1097792491.html
Biden Says He Expects to Speak With China Counterpart Xi This Week, Does Not Expect Recession
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday that he anticipates having a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week and expressed his view that the United States will not experience a recession.
When asked whether he will speak with Xi this week, Biden said, "That's my expectation."
Biden added that he will let the media know about the conversation once it is set up.
Biden was asked how worried should Americans be ahead of the announcement on the nation's GDP on Thursday. The President said, "We are not going to be in a recession, in my view." He reiterated, "I don't think we are going to see a recession."
Last week, Xi sent a message of sympathy to Biden, wishing him a prompt recovery after acquiring the novel coronavirus, media reported. White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby confirmed that Xi sent the message to Biden.
On Thursday, Biden tested positive for novel coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms. The US president is currently working from his residence and will continue to do so for at least five days or until he receives a negative test, the White House said.