https://sputniknews.com/20220724/wizz-air-flight-reportedly-makes-emergency-evacuation-in-poland-after-bomb-threat-1097733885.html

Wizz Air Flight Reportedly Makes Emergency Evacuation in Poland After Bomb Threat

Wizz Air Flight Reportedly Makes Emergency Evacuation in Poland After Bomb Threat

Earlier, another Wizz flight made an emergency landing in Budapest after a bomb scare; however, it was determined to have been a false report. 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-24T03:01+0000

2022-07-24T03:01+0000

2022-07-24T03:02+0000

poland

bomb threat

wizz air

emergency landing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097733736_0:0:3453:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_ff179de2165649afd9c70adaf0f8342b.jpg

A Wizz Air flight bound for Poland was forced to make an abrupt emergency evacuation late Saturday after authorities grew concerned that a potential bomb was aboard the plane.Israeli outlet Ynet reported that flight staff manning Wizz Air flight W65098 began evacuation procedures immediately after touching down in Krakow, Poland, with emergency slides being reportedly deployed.The outlet further indicated that after travelers were transported onto the tarmac, passengers were left standing near the aircraft without any direction from airline or airport staff. Some minors are said to have been injured during the evacuation.Few details of the incident have been disclosed. The flight had been dispatched from Israel.An investigation is said to have been launched.

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

poland, bomb threat, wizz air, emergency landing