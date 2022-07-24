https://sputniknews.com/20220724/wizz-air-flight-reportedly-makes-emergency-evacuation-in-poland-after-bomb-threat-1097733885.html
Wizz Air Flight Reportedly Makes Emergency Evacuation in Poland After Bomb Threat
Earlier, another Wizz flight made an emergency landing in Budapest after a bomb scare; however, it was determined to have been a false report. 24.07.2022, Sputnik International
A Wizz Air flight bound for Poland was forced to make an abrupt emergency evacuation late Saturday after authorities grew concerned that a potential bomb was aboard the plane.Israeli outlet Ynet reported that flight staff manning Wizz Air flight W65098 began evacuation procedures immediately after touching down in Krakow, Poland, with emergency slides being reportedly deployed.The outlet further indicated that after travelers were transported onto the tarmac, passengers were left standing near the aircraft without any direction from airline or airport staff. Some minors are said to have been injured during the evacuation.Few details of the incident have been disclosed. The flight had been dispatched from Israel.An investigation is said to have been launched.
Wizz Air Flight Reportedly Makes Emergency Evacuation in Poland After Bomb Threat
A Wizz Air flight bound for Poland was forced to make an abrupt emergency evacuation late Saturday after authorities grew concerned that a potential bomb was aboard the plane.
Israeli outlet Ynet reported
that flight staff manning Wizz Air flight W65098 began evacuation procedures immediately after touching down in Krakow, Poland, with emergency slides being reportedly deployed.
The outlet further indicated that after travelers were transported onto the tarmac, passengers were left standing near the aircraft without any direction from airline or airport staff. Some minors are said to have been injured during the evacuation.
Few details of the incident have been disclosed. The flight had been dispatched from Israel.
An investigation is said to have been launched.