Wizz Air Flight Reportedly Makes Emergency Evacuation in Poland After Bomb Threat
Wizz Air Flight Reportedly Makes Emergency Evacuation in Poland After Bomb Threat
Earlier, another Wizz flight made an emergency landing in Budapest after a bomb scare; however, it was determined to have been a false report. 24.07.2022, Sputnik International
A Wizz Air flight bound for Poland was forced to make an abrupt emergency evacuation late Saturday after authorities grew concerned that a potential bomb was aboard the plane.Israeli outlet Ynet reported that flight staff manning Wizz Air flight W65098 began evacuation procedures immediately after touching down in Krakow, Poland, with emergency slides being reportedly deployed.The outlet further indicated that after travelers were transported onto the tarmac, passengers were left standing near the aircraft without any direction from airline or airport staff. Some minors are said to have been injured during the evacuation.Few details of the incident have been disclosed. The flight had been dispatched from Israel.An investigation is said to have been launched.
Wizz Air Flight Reportedly Makes Emergency Evacuation in Poland After Bomb Threat

03:01 GMT 24.07.2022 (Updated: 03:02 GMT 24.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Zsolt CzeglediThe first scheduled flight of the low-cost Wizz Air airlines from London-Luton, Great Britain, lands at the airport of Debrecen, 226 kms east of Budapest, Monday, June 18, 2012. This is the first ever scheduled flight connecting Debrecen and London. (AP Photo/MTI, Zsolt Czegledi)
The first scheduled flight of the low-cost Wizz Air airlines from London-Luton, Great Britain, lands at the airport of Debrecen, 226 kms east of Budapest, Monday, June 18, 2012. This is the first ever scheduled flight connecting Debrecen and London. (AP Photo/MTI, Zsolt Czegledi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2022
© AP Photo / Zsolt Czegledi
Earlier, another Wizz flight made an emergency landing in Budapest after a bomb scare; however, it was determined to have been a false report.
A Wizz Air flight bound for Poland was forced to make an abrupt emergency evacuation late Saturday after authorities grew concerned that a potential bomb was aboard the plane.
Israeli outlet Ynet reported that flight staff manning Wizz Air flight W65098 began evacuation procedures immediately after touching down in Krakow, Poland, with emergency slides being reportedly deployed.
The outlet further indicated that after travelers were transported onto the tarmac, passengers were left standing near the aircraft without any direction from airline or airport staff. Some minors are said to have been injured during the evacuation.
Few details of the incident have been disclosed. The flight had been dispatched from Israel.
An investigation is said to have been launched.
