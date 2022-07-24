Steve Bannon Says He’s Prepared to Go to Jail for Supporting ‘Trump and the Constitution’
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonFormer White House strategist Steve Bannon, left, speaks with reporters as he departs federal court on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Washington, with his attorney M. Evan Corcoran, right. Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
After nearly three hours of deliberation on Friday that included a lunch break, a jury found Trump-era strategist Steve Bannon guilty on both counts of contempt of Congress. The charges related to his refusal to comply with a subpoena seeking testimony on his known communications with senior Trump administration officials around January 6, 2021.
Steve Bannon presented an offensive, unapologetic front during the Friday night broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” proclaiming to the Fox News opinion show host that he is prepared to serve time behind bars for his support of former US President Donald Trump.
“If I go to jail–I go to jail,” Bannon told Tucker Carlson, just hours after the verdict was handed down. “I support Trump and the Constitution and if they want to put me in jail for that, so be it.”
Bannon had already resigned from his White House role by January 6, 2021, but the ex-adviser remained within Trump’s inner circle and was tapped to assist with his reelection campaign.
Bannon made a point to directly address the seven Democrats and two Republicans on the January 6 panel, appearing to threaten their congressional staffers for the litigious road ahead.
“I will tell the Jan. 6 staff right now, preserve your documents, because there’s going to be a real committee and this has to be backed by Republican grass-roots voters,” said the 68-year-old, hinting at tit-for-tat retribution.
The former adviser chastised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Democrats in the chamber for acting “completely lawless.”
#BREAKING Steve Bannon Joins Tucker Carlson For His First Interview Since Guilty Verdict— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 23, 2022
Steve: "I'm not going to back down one inch, at all." pic.twitter.com/X6AtKhfYJP
House Republicans have largely opposed the January 6 panel’s investigation due to controversy surrounding the group’s formation.
Pelosi notably provided Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the House GOP leader, with an opportunity to select up to five members to appear on the board, but rescinded all five of his proposed appointees after the speaker rejected the submissions of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-ID), two political allies who were rumored to have been in talks with Trump about a plot to subvert democracy and overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
During the Friday broadcast, Bannon emphasized that Republicans must deliver a “crushing blow” to Democrats in the upcoming election–appearing to continue his pro-Trump campaign to go “medieval” on US lawmakers.
Per US sentencing guidelines, the misdemeanor criminal charges call for a minimum of 30 days in jail and a maximum of one year behind bars, as well as fines totaling up to $100,000 per count.
Sentencing in Bannon’s trial has been scheduled for October 21.