State of Emergency Declared in Mariposa, California Amid Major Wildfire

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County amid the spread of a major wildfire that has... 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

According to the release, Oak Fire has burned more than 11,500 acres since it began on Friday afternoon near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County.According to the latest update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), Oak Fire has burned 11,900 acres and is 0% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.According to US media reports, hundreds of local businesses and homes have lost power amid the fire.

