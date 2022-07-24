https://sputniknews.com/20220724/saudi-authorities-arrest-national-who-aided-israeli-journalists-illegal-entry-to-mecca--1097734672.html

Saudi Authorities Arrest National Who Aided Israeli Journalist’s Illegal Entry to Mecca

On Monday, Israel’s Channel 13 aired footage of reporter Gil Tamary sneaking into the holy Islamic city of Mecca, openly defying the city’s ban on non-Muslims... 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

Mecca regional authorities have “referred a citizen” for prosecution over alleged complicity in “transferring and facilitating the entry of a [non-Muslim] journalist,” according to a police spokesperson cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.The journalist, who was not named in the initial release, has been identified as Gil Tamary, an Israeli-Jewish reporter with Channel 13 who has dual citizenship as an American citizen.In a roughly 10-minute clip that debuted on Monday, Tamary is seen visiting Mount Arafat, the hill where many believe Prophet Muhammad delivered the Farewell Sermon.The journalist acknowledges that he is breaking the the law by merely being in Mecca, but qualified his visit due to his desire to showcase "a place that is so important to our Muslim brothers and sisters.”The debacle comes shortly after US President Joe Biden’s multi-day visits to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

