LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Speaks at Arab League Meeting
Authorities Raise Alert to Highest Level as Sakurajima Volcano Erupts on Japan's Kyushu Island
Authorities Raise Alert to Highest Level as Sakurajima Volcano Erupts on Japan's Kyushu Island
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Sakurajima volcano has erupted on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu on Sunday, forcing local authorities to raise the alert to the... 24.07.2022
The eruption was recorded at 20:05 local time (11:00 GMT), when the volcano spewed a column of ash and smoke to a height of 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles).The meteorological agency warned people in the districts of Arimura-cho and Furusato-cho in the Kagoshima Prefecture that large volcanic stones may fall within a radius of 3 kilometers from the crater. The office also did not rule out the risk of a pyroclastic flow.Authorities of the city of Kagoshima raised the alert to the highest level, which implies evacuation of the population from affected areas.
japan, volcano, volcano eruption

Authorities Raise Alert to Highest Level as Sakurajima Volcano Erupts on Japan's Kyushu Island

14:25 GMT 24.07.2022 (Updated: 14:27 GMT 24.07.2022)
Kagoshima cityscape against the background of Sakurajima volcano. Japan, East Asia.
Kagoshima cityscape against the background of Sakurajima volcano. Japan, East Asia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Mstyslav Chernov/ UnFrame /
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Sakurajima volcano has erupted on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu on Sunday, forcing local authorities to raise the alert to the highest level, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The eruption was recorded at 20:05 local time (11:00 GMT), when the volcano spewed a column of ash and smoke to a height of 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles).
The meteorological agency warned people in the districts of Arimura-cho and Furusato-cho in the Kagoshima Prefecture that large volcanic stones may fall within a radius of 3 kilometers from the crater. The office also did not rule out the risk of a pyroclastic flow.
Authorities of the city of Kagoshima raised the alert to the highest level, which implies evacuation of the population from affected areas.
