Authorities Raise Alert to Highest Level as Sakurajima Volcano Erupts on Japan's Kyushu Island

Authorities Raise Alert to Highest Level as Sakurajima Volcano Erupts on Japan's Kyushu Island

24.07.2022

The eruption was recorded at 20:05 local time (11:00 GMT), when the volcano spewed a column of ash and smoke to a height of 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles).The meteorological agency warned people in the districts of Arimura-cho and Furusato-cho in the Kagoshima Prefecture that large volcanic stones may fall within a radius of 3 kilometers from the crater. The office also did not rule out the risk of a pyroclastic flow.Authorities of the city of Kagoshima raised the alert to the highest level, which implies evacuation of the population from affected areas.

