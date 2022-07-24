https://sputniknews.com/20220724/sakurajima-volcano-erupts-on-japanese-island-of-kyushu-1097750819.html
Authorities Raise Alert to Highest Level as Sakurajima Volcano Erupts on Japan's Kyushu Island
Authorities Raise Alert to Highest Level as Sakurajima Volcano Erupts on Japan's Kyushu Island
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Sakurajima volcano has erupted on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu on Sunday, forcing local authorities to raise the alert to the... 24.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-24T14:25+0000
2022-07-24T14:25+0000
2022-07-24T14:27+0000
japan
volcano
volcano eruption
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097750673_0:65:1201:740_1920x0_80_0_0_da90d29bdaf1c3618b1d6b859b040076.jpg
The eruption was recorded at 20:05 local time (11:00 GMT), when the volcano spewed a column of ash and smoke to a height of 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles).The meteorological agency warned people in the districts of Arimura-cho and Furusato-cho in the Kagoshima Prefecture that large volcanic stones may fall within a radius of 3 kilometers from the crater. The office also did not rule out the risk of a pyroclastic flow.Authorities of the city of Kagoshima raised the alert to the highest level, which implies evacuation of the population from affected areas.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097750673_64:0:1135:803_1920x0_80_0_0_f70e74e5d4ef97f44df7941452484579.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japan, volcano, volcano eruption
Authorities Raise Alert to Highest Level as Sakurajima Volcano Erupts on Japan's Kyushu Island
14:25 GMT 24.07.2022 (Updated: 14:27 GMT 24.07.2022)
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Sakurajima volcano has erupted on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu on Sunday, forcing local authorities to raise the alert to the highest level, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The eruption was recorded at 20:05 local time (11:00 GMT), when the volcano spewed a column of ash and smoke to a height of 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles).
The meteorological agency warned people in the districts of Arimura-cho and Furusato-cho in the Kagoshima Prefecture that large volcanic stones may fall within a radius of 3 kilometers from the crater. The office also did not rule out the risk of a pyroclastic flow.
Authorities of the city of Kagoshima raised the alert to the highest level, which implies evacuation of the population from affected areas.