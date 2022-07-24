Russian Space Agency Planning to Deploy Glonass Station in Venezuela

"As part of the implementation of the provisions of the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, signed on March 30, 2021, and ratified on June 11, 2022, the Roscosmos state corporation plans to deploy an unsolicited measuring station of the Glonass system on the territory of Venezuela," a statement said.