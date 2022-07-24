https://sputniknews.com/20220724/russian-space-agency-planning-to-deploy-glonass-station-in-venezuela-1097744246.html
Russian Space Agency Planning to Deploy Glonass Station in Venezuela
Russian Space Agency Planning to Deploy Glonass Station in Venezuela
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday that it plans to deploy a ground station for the Glonass navigation satellite system in Venezuela.
"As part of the implementation of the provisions of the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, signed on March 30, 2021, and ratified on June 11, 2022, the Roscosmos state corporation plans to deploy an unsolicited measuring station of the Glonass system on the territory of Venezuela," a statement said.
The station is an addition to the Glonass system and is needed to provide high-precision navigation for the final consumer using PPP technology (Precise Point Positioning), the statement added.
According to the statement, the station monitors the open signals of the global navigation satellite systems Glonass, GPS, Galileo, and Beidou, receives navigation messages from satellites, and transmits measurement results and navigation data to the processing center in real-time.