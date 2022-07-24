https://sputniknews.com/20220724/russian-fm-lavrov-and-egyptian-counterpart-shoukry-hold-joint-press-conference-in-cairo-1097742571.html

Russian FM Lavrov and Egyptian Counterpart Shoukry Hold Joint Press Conference in Cairo

Egypt is the first stop on the Russian minister's five-day-long African trip. He is later expected to travel to Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo. 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Cairo, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry are holding a joint press conference after their talks.The Russian diplomat previously stressed that Cairo is Moscow's largest economic partner in Africa, noting that the turnover between the two sides reached $4.8 billion in 2021, up by 4 percent. He also noted that Russia has bright prospects to boost its ties with African nations amid the decision to create the African Continental Free Trade Area. Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

