Russia Destroys Ukrainian Warship, Warehouse With US Harpoon Missiles in Odessa Port – MoD

The strike on the port also disabled a plant that was used by Ukraine to repair and upgrade its military vessels, the ministry added. 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Navy's strike on the port in Odessa destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship, as well as a warehouse where naval Harpoon missiles, supplied by the US, were stored, the Russian Defense Ministry has stated. The ministry added that ship-based long-range precision missiles were used to strike these targets.In addition to destroying the unspecified military vessel and the warehouse, the Russian strike destroyed a plant located at the port, which Ukraine used to modify and repair its warships, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

