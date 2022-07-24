International
BREAKING: Russia Destroys Ukrainian Warship, Warehouse With US Harpoon Missiles in Odessa Port – MoD
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russia Destroys Ukrainian Warship, Warehouse With US Harpoon Missiles in Odessa Port – MoD
Russia Destroys Ukrainian Warship, Warehouse With US Harpoon Missiles in Odessa Port – MoD
situation in ukraine
russia
The Russian Navy's strike on the port in Odessa destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship, as well as a warehouse where naval Harpoon missiles, supplied by the US, were stored, the Russian Defense Ministry has stated. The ministry added that ship-based long-range precision missiles were used to strike these targets.In addition to destroying the unspecified military vessel and the warehouse, the Russian strike destroyed a plant located at the port, which Ukraine used to modify and repair its warships, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
russia

09:45 GMT 24.07.2022 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 24.07.2022)
