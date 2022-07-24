https://sputniknews.com/20220724/russian-destroys-ukrainian-warship-warehouse-with-us-harpoon-missiles-in-odessa-port--mod-1097742478.html
Russia Destroys Ukrainian Warship, Warehouse With US Harpoon Missiles in Odessa Port – MoD
Russia Destroys Ukrainian Warship, Warehouse With US Harpoon Missiles in Odessa Port – MoD
The strike on the port also disabled a plant that was used by Ukraine to repair and upgrade its military vessels, the ministry added. 24.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-24T09:45+0000
2022-07-24T09:45+0000
2022-07-24T09:55+0000
situation in ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097742478.jpg?1658656516
The Russian Navy's strike on the port in Odessa destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship, as well as a warehouse where naval Harpoon missiles, supplied by the US, were stored, the Russian Defense Ministry has stated. The ministry added that ship-based long-range precision missiles were used to strike these targets.In addition to destroying the unspecified military vessel and the warehouse, the Russian strike destroyed a plant located at the port, which Ukraine used to modify and repair its warships, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia
Russia Destroys Ukrainian Warship, Warehouse With US Harpoon Missiles in Odessa Port – MoD
09:45 GMT 24.07.2022 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 24.07.2022)
Being updated
The strike on the port also disabled a plant that was used by Ukraine to repair and upgrade its military vessels, the ministry added.
The Russian Navy's strike on the port in Odessa destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship, as well as a warehouse where naval Harpoon missiles, supplied by the US, were stored, the Russian Defense Ministry has stated. The ministry added that ship-based long-range precision missiles were used to strike these targets.
In addition to destroying the unspecified military vessel and the warehouse, the Russian strike destroyed a plant located at the port, which Ukraine used to modify and repair its warships, the Russian Defense Ministry said.