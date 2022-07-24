Paris: Macron Believes Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Possible
© AP Photo / Florian SchroetterFILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE)
© AP Photo / Florian Schroetter
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has held telephone talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, expressing confidence that a return to the Iran nuclear deal is still possible, the Elysee Palace informs.
Macron and Raisi spoke by phone on Saturday, discussing the Ukraine conflict, energy and food security, as well as the Iran nuclear deal, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
"With regard to the 2015 nuclear agreement, the President of the Republic reiterated his conviction that a solution aimed at returning to its full implementation was still possible but that it had to be done without delay," the Elysee Palace said on Saturday.
Macron expressed disappointment at the lack of progress in Vienna talks, which stalled this past spring, and insisted on the need to make a clear choice to conclude an agreement and return to the implementation of Iran’s nuclear commitments.
The two heads of state also discussed the regional situation and efforts aimed at easing tensions.
"Finally, the President of the Republic reiterated his deep concern regarding the situation with four French nationals arbitrarily detained in Iran. He called for their immediate release," the Elysee Palace said.
© LUDOVIC MARINFrench President and liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron poses before a live interview on the set of French private radio station RTL in Neuilly-sur-Seine on April 8, 2022, as part of his political campaign two days before the first round of the French presidential election.
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron poses before a live interview on the set of French private radio station RTL in Neuilly-sur-Seine on April 8, 2022, as part of his political campaign two days before the first round of the French presidential election.
© LUDOVIC MARIN
In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.
In April 2021, the parties to the agreement, together with the United States, began negotiations to restore the nuclear deal, working in Vienna. However, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced in March a pause in the Vienna talks "due to external factors."