Paris: Macron Believes Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Possible

Paris: Macron Believes Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Possible

PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has held telephone talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, expressing confidence that a return to... 24.07.2022

Macron and Raisi spoke by phone on Saturday, discussing the Ukraine conflict, energy and food security, as well as the Iran nuclear deal, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.Macron expressed disappointment at the lack of progress in Vienna talks, which stalled this past spring, and insisted on the need to make a clear choice to conclude an agreement and return to the implementation of Iran’s nuclear commitments.The two heads of state also discussed the regional situation and efforts aimed at easing tensions.In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.In April 2021, the parties to the agreement, together with the United States, began negotiations to restore the nuclear deal, working in Vienna. However, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced in March a pause in the Vienna talks "due to external factors."

