International
https://sputniknews.com/20220724/live-updates-russia-adds-bahamas-isle-of-man-and-guernsey-to-unfriendly-countries-list-1097739628.html
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Adds Bahamas, Isle of Man and Guernsey to 'Unfriendly Countries' List
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Adds Bahamas, Isle of Man and Guernsey to 'Unfriendly Countries' List
According to data from the Russian Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, Russian forces have destroyed 260 Ukrainian... 24.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-24T07:16+0000
2022-07-24T07:27+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_117:390:3063:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c36ee9f57aa41ed93322830b7e7790d6.jpg
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_262:0:2991:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2c5ae46b6d97f831748e42c39faf357a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Russia Adds Bahamas, Isle of Man and Guernsey to 'Unfriendly Countries' List

07:16 GMT 24.07.2022 (Updated: 07:27 GMT 24.07.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
According to data from the Russian Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, Russian forces have destroyed 260 Ukrainian warplanes, 144 helicopters, 1,600 drones,763 rocket launchers, 4,146 tanks and other armored vehicles, and 3,185 artillery pieces.
Earlier this month, Russian forces and Donbass militias liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Kiev's troops, seizing the city of Lysychansk.
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine following requests from the then newly-recognized Donetsk and Lugansk republics, which have been suffering from an eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
07:27 GMT 24.07.2022
Ukrainian Troops Shell City in LPR Using HIMARS, Authorities Say
Six US-supplied HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) missiles were used by Ukrainian troops to shell the city of Krasnyi Luch in the Lugansk region in the early hours of Sunday, the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 01:45 [22:45 GMT on Saturday] at the city of Krasnyi Luch, with the use of MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket System] HIMARS (six missiles)," the LPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

A Russian security source told Sputnik on Thursday that there are two HIMARS, supplied to Ukraine by the United States, currently deployed near the Kherson Region, while the rest are deployed in the Donbas area. The source said that, according to information received from the Ukrainian military, out-of-staff NATO personnel are in charge of the use of HIMARS systems in Ukraine.
The Pentagon has pledged to provide Kiev with more than 20 HIMARS, 12 of which have already been transferred. According to a government procurement website, the US military is considering acquiring up to 480 HIMARS systems.
07:20 GMT 24.07.2022
Adds Bahamas, Isle of Man and Guernsey to 'Unfriendly Countries' List

"The government expanded the list of foreign states and territories that perform unfriendly acts against Russia, Russian companies and citizens. A decree on the matter has been signed. The list includes the islands of Guernsey and Man, which supported the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom against Russia, Russian citizens and companies," the statement read.

The Bahamas, which imposed a ban on transactions with the Bank of Russia, the country's financial ministry and a number of credit institutions, was also included in the list, it added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала