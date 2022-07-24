LIVE UPDATES: Russia Adds Bahamas, Isle of Man and Guernsey to 'Unfriendly Countries' List

Ukrainian Troops Shell City in LPR Using HIMARS, Authorities Say

Six US-supplied HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) missiles were used by Ukrainian troops to shell the city of Krasnyi Luch in the Lugansk region in the early hours of Sunday, the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 01:45 [22:45 GMT on Saturday] at the city of Krasnyi Luch, with the use of MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket System] HIMARS (six missiles)," the LPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

A Russian security source told Sputnik on Thursday that there are two HIMARS, supplied to Ukraine by the United States, currently deployed near the Kherson Region, while the rest are deployed in the Donbas area. The source said that, according to information received from the Ukrainian military, out-of-staff NATO personnel are in charge of the use of HIMARS systems in Ukraine.

The Pentagon has pledged to provide Kiev with more than 20 HIMARS, 12 of which have already been transferred. According to a government procurement website, the US military is considering acquiring up to 480 HIMARS systems.