https://sputniknews.com/20220724/lavrov-arrives-in-republic-of-the-congo-as-part-of-africa-tour-1097755616.html

Lavrov Arrives in Republic of the Congo as Part of Africa Tour

Lavrov Arrives in Republic of the Congo as Part of Africa Tour

OYO (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Republic of the Congo as part of his Africa tour, a Sputnik correspondent reports. 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-24T23:54+0000

2022-07-24T23:54+0000

2022-07-24T23:54+0000

sergei lavrov

congo

africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097115229_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0c49de86022d18df189c77dccb824e09.jpg

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram that Lavrov’s visit to the Republic of the Congo is "the first visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia/USSR to the Republic of the Congo."Lavrov is currently on a five-day Africa tour. He met with the Egyptian leadership in Cairo on Sunday. The Russian foreign minister is also scheduled to visit Ethiopia and Uganda.Lavrov's five-day tour is taking place following a landmark event for the region. On Friday, representatives of Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine signed a UN-brokered deal that lifted restrictions on the supplies of Russian products for export and provided for Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain.Lavrov told African media in an article published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday, ahead of his tour, that Russia will continue to fulfill its obligations to supply food, fertilizer and energy to African countries, despite Western sanctions.The previous big tour of the Russian foreign minister to Africa took place in 2018. Then, the country's top diplomat visited Angola, Namibia, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

https://sputniknews.com/20220724/plan-by-drc-to-auction-oil-drilling-rights-in-congo-basin-sparks-concerns-in-uk-1097744346.html

congo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sergei lavrov, congo, africa