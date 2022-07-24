https://sputniknews.com/20220724/five-migrants-found-dead-on-trawler-off-italian-coast-1097753674.html

Five Migrants Found Dead on Trawler Off Italian Coast

The rescue operation was carried out on Saturday by the Italian financial guard ship, a merchant ship, and three coast guard boats.The influx of migrants to the southern coast of Italy has increased in recent months. According to the Sicilian media, there are 1200-1400 people in the closest center to Africa for the reception of migrants on the island of Lampedusa, while the designed capacity of the facility is 350 people.The latest data from the Italian interior ministry shows that from January 1 to July 22, 34,000 migrants arrived in the country by sea. In 2021, during the same period, this figure stood at 25,000 people. In total, 67,500 migrants arrived in the country by sea in 2021.

