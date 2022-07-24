https://sputniknews.com/20220724/erdogan-accuses-greece-of-deliberately-violating-lausanne-peace-treaty-1097754325.html
Erdogan Accuses Greece of 'Deliberately' Violating Lausanne Peace Treaty
"The terms and conditions of Lausanne Peace Treaty, particularly rights of Turkish minority, have recently been deliberately eroded by Greece. It is not possible for our country to accept this situation, which is incompatible with the principle of good neighborly relations and loyalty to the treaty," Erdogan said in a message on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the signing of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.The Turkish president stressed that Ankara had been carefully fulfilling its obligations under the agreement, given that it had drawn the Turkish land borders, had guaranteed the rights of the Turkish national minority in Greece, and had confirmed the demilitarized status of the Greek islands off Turkey's coast.The Lausanne Peace Treaty was signed on July 24, 1923, by the French Republic, British Empire, Kingdom of Italy, Empire of Japan, Kingdom of Greece, the Kingdom of Romania and the State of Slovenes, Croats and Serbs, on one part, and the Ottoman Empire, on the other. The agreement organized the end of the Ottoman Empire and established the modern borders of Turkey.For decades, Athens has been at odds with Ankara over a range of issues, such as competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean and the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus. Greece has repeatedly accused Turkey of provocations and violations of international law. Ankara has, in turn, accused Athens of continued illegal and aggressive actions in the region.
MOSCOW, July 24 (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday accused Athens of recently deliberately violating provisions of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, in particular those relating to the rights of the Turkish national minority in Greece.
"The terms and conditions of Lausanne Peace Treaty, particularly rights of Turkish minority, have recently been deliberately eroded by Greece. It is not possible for our country to accept this situation, which is incompatible with the principle of good neighborly relations and loyalty to the treaty," Erdogan said in a message on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the signing of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.
The Turkish president stressed that Ankara had been carefully fulfilling its obligations under the agreement, given that it had drawn the Turkish land borders, had guaranteed the rights of the Turkish national minority in Greece, and had confirmed the demilitarized status of the Greek islands off Turkey's coast.
"We are determined to make every effort for lasting peace and tranquility in the region and to protect the rights of our beloved nation," Erdogan added.
The Lausanne Peace Treaty was signed on July 24, 1923, by the French Republic, British Empire, Kingdom of Italy, Empire of Japan, Kingdom of Greece, the Kingdom of Romania and the State of Slovenes, Croats and Serbs, on one part, and the Ottoman Empire, on the other. The agreement organized the end of the Ottoman Empire and established the modern borders of Turkey.
For decades, Athens has been at odds with Ankara over a range of issues, such as competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean and the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus. Greece has repeatedly accused Turkey of provocations and violations of international law. Ankara has, in turn, accused Athens of continued illegal and aggressive actions in the region.