Delhi Registers its First Case of Monkeypox as WHO Declares Public Health Emergency of Int'l Concern

Delhi Registers its First Case of Monkeypox as WHO Declares Public Health Emergency of Int'l Concern

A 34-year-old man from India's capital city Delhi has tested positive for the monkeypox virus, sources told the Indian news agency PTI on Sunday. A man from West Delhi had recently attended a stag party in Himachal Pradesh state's Manali town, however, he had no history of foreign travel, according to PTI.Three days ago, the man was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital in Delhi after he showed symptoms of monkeypox. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in the city of Pune in Maharashtra state on Saturday which came out positive, the sources said. The health department has been put on high alert across the states of India and several travel guidelines have been issued by the country's Health Ministry. This is the fourth case of the disease to be reported in India after it was first detected in the southern state of Kerala.On Saturday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The infection can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

