https://sputniknews.com/20220724/celebration-galore-as-indian-javelin-star-neeraj-chopra-wins-silver-at-world-athletics-1097735843.html

Celebration Galore as Indian Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver at World Athletics Championships

Celebration Galore as Indian Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver at World Athletics Championships

The 24-year-old Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made headlines after winning India's first-ever gold medal in athletics at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with the... 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-24T06:53+0000

2022-07-24T06:53+0000

2022-07-24T07:04+0000

india

javelin throw

javelin

sport

world champion

world athletics championship

sports star

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097739421_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0ede153a0f4995139145e9bada6031cb.jpg

India is in a celebratory mood after 'spearman' Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships held on Sunday (IST) in Eugene, Oregon, USA.While Chopra registered the best throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt, defending champion Anderson Peters from Grenada retained his title with a stunning best throw of 90.14m.In the javelin throw finale, where participants had six attempts, Chopra's first try ended with a foul throw. However, he registered 82.39m and 86.37m during the second and the third attempts, correspondingly.In the fourth round, he finally made a big breakthrough, making a throw of 88.13m, which helped him jump to second place. The last two throws ended in fouls but he still walked away with a silver medal.Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Chopra for his great accomplishment and for bringing laurels to India. Calling it a proud moment for India, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Chopra and complimented him for hard work, grit, and determination. Celebrations broke out at Chopra's home in Panipat, a city in Haryana state, soon after his big win.While family members of Chopra were seen singing, dancing, and distributing sweets to the guests and neighbors, netizens flooded social media to offer their congratulatory messages. Chopra's mother, Saroj Chopra told the Indian station NDTV that they are happy that his hard work has paid off."We hoped for gold but this feat (winning medal) is in itself a record in Indian history. In 2003, Anju Bobby George won bronze medal in long jump. Neeraj has set history today by winning the first-ever silver medal for India at the World Athletics Championships. He always creates history," Gaurav, a relative of Neeraj Chopra, told NDTV.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, javelin throw, javelin, sport, world champion, world athletics championship, sports star