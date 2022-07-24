Celebration Galore as Indian Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver at World Athletics Championships
06:53 GMT 24.07.2022 (Updated: 07:04 GMT 24.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Charlie RiedelSilver medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates during the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.
The 24-year-old Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made headlines after winning India's first-ever gold medal in athletics at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with the best throw of 87.58 meters. Earlier this year, the athlete broke his own national record of 89.30 meters during the Diamond League, played in Stockholm, with a throw of 89.94 meters.
India is in a celebratory mood after 'spearman' Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships held on Sunday (IST) in Eugene, Oregon, USA.
While Chopra registered the best throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt, defending champion Anderson Peters from Grenada retained his title with a stunning best throw of 90.14m.
In the javelin throw finale, where participants had six attempts, Chopra's first try ended with a foul throw. However, he registered 82.39m and 86.37m during the second and the third attempts, correspondingly.
In the fourth round, he finally made a big breakthrough, making a throw of 88.13m, which helped him jump to second place. The last two throws ended in fouls but he still walked away with a silver medal.
With his best throw of 88.13 in the finals, Olympic champion #NeerajChopra secures historic Javelin silver, becomes only the 2nd Indian after Anju Bobby George to win #WorldAthleticsChampionships medal.— Aditya Kumar (@adityavaisya) July 24, 2022
Here’s the 88.13m Throw for #NeerajChopra. pic.twitter.com/mMEU5rF3up
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Chopra for his great accomplishment and for bringing laurels to India.
© Photo : TwitterPrime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Javelin star Neeraj Chopra on his big victory at World Athletics Championships
Calling it a proud moment for India, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Chopra and complimented him for hard work, grit, and determination.
© Photo : TwitterIndia's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Javelin star Neeraj Chopra on his big victory at World Athletics Championships
Celebrations broke out at Chopra's home in Panipat, a city in Haryana state, soon after his big win.
While family members of Chopra were seen singing, dancing, and distributing sweets to the guests and neighbors, netizens flooded social media to offer their congratulatory messages.
#WATCH | Villagers, family celebrates Neeraj Chopra's win in the World Athletics Championships at his hometown in Panipat, Haryana pic.twitter.com/WERadvQH1q— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022
Chopra's mother, Saroj Chopra told the Indian station NDTV that they are happy that his hard work has paid off.
"We were aiming for a gold medal but we are happy that he's won a silver," said Dharamsingh Chopra, Neeraj Chopra's grandfather, as tears rolled down his eyes.
"We hoped for gold but this feat (winning medal) is in itself a record in Indian history. In 2003, Anju Bobby George won bronze medal in long jump. Neeraj has set history today by winning the first-ever silver medal for India at the World Athletics Championships. He always creates history," Gaurav, a relative of Neeraj Chopra, told NDTV.
