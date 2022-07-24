https://sputniknews.com/20220724/21-people-in-kenya-dead-after-bus-falls-off-bridge-1097754441.html

Bus Accident in Kenya Leaves 21 Dead, Death Toll Expected to Rise

Bus Accident in Kenya Leaves 21 Dead, Death Toll Expected to Rise

At least 21 people are dead following a bus accident in Kenya. The bus was en route to Mombasa on the Meru-Nairobi Highway when it failed to break while...

kenya

bus crash

The bus fell off the Nithi Bridge and into the Nithir River, killing at least 21 people. The 57-seater belongs to the company Modern Coast Express, which markets itself as a luxury bus business operating in East Africa. The bus reportedly rolled several times before landing beside the river.The accident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. but rescue efforts were postponed after nightfall, the Red Cross said. The accident’s death toll will most likely rise, said Alex Mugambi, the manager of a community rescue team. The Tharaka Nithi County Fire and Rescue team also sent a crew to assist at the crash site.The bus was not intact following the crash, with an image shared on social media showing the roof of the vehicle detached from the rest of the bus floor and debris scattered as a rescue team attempted to save individuals from the wreck. Several bodies were also seen in three separate areas surrounding the crash along the river bank and inside the destroyed shell of the vehicle.Survivors were taken to PCEA Chogoria Mission Hospital and the Chuka County Referral Hospital.The bridge where the accident took place has been blamed for its winding curves and sharp turns as being the contributor to Sunday’s accident, and others. A similar accident occurred in June when a 14-seater minibus fell off the Nithi Bridge, claiming one person’s life and injuring 13 others.Reckless driving has been cited as the source of 1,912 deaths between January and June of 2022, according to Kenya’s National Transport and Safety Authority.

