International
https://sputniknews.com/20220723/who-chief-declares-monkeypox-outbreak-public-health-emergency-of-intl-concern-1097726953.html
WHO Chief Declares Monkeypox Outbreak Public Health Emergency of Int'l Concern
WHO Chief Declares Monkeypox Outbreak Public Health Emergency of Int'l Concern
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Saturday declared the current monkeypox outbreak... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-23T14:23+0000
2022-07-23T14:41+0000
world health organization (who)
monkeypox
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107896/20/1078962075_0:0:2703:1521_1920x0_80_0_0_4dea446c35b39be979ec9be5931397b1.jpg
"For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern," Ghebreyesus told a media briefing following the meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee.The WHO chief noted that although the outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern, "for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners." At the same time, he called on countries to work closely with the affected groups, stepping up awareness campaigns, and warned against discrimination and stigma."That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups," he added.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107896/20/1078962075_234:0:2649:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_ca222997ed889bfb9887de7cde6c7e2e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world health organization (who), monkeypox

WHO Chief Declares Monkeypox Outbreak Public Health Emergency of Int'l Concern

14:23 GMT 23.07.2022 (Updated: 14:41 GMT 23.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Anja NiedringhausWorld Health Organization logo on its headquarters in Geneva
World Health Organization logo on its headquarters in Geneva - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2022
© AP Photo / Anja Niedringhaus
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Saturday declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
"For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern," Ghebreyesus told a media briefing following the meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee.
The WHO chief noted that although the outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern, "for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners." At the same time, he called on countries to work closely with the affected groups, stepping up awareness campaigns, and warned against discrimination and stigma.
"That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups," he added.
© Photo : World Health Organization (WHO)Twitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo : World Health Organization (WHO)
Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала