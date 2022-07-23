https://sputniknews.com/20220723/weekly-news-wrap-up-pelosis-taiwan-trip-creates-drama-putin-visits-iran-1097714042.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Pelosi's Taiwan Trip Creates Drama; Putin Visits Iran

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has created an international incident by announcing plans to visit the island of Taiwan. 23.07.2022, Sputnik International

Weekly News Wrap-up; Pelosi's Taiwan Trip Creates Drama; Putin Visits Iran House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has created an international incident by announcing plans to visit the island of Taiwan.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Democrats call for a Trump prosecution after the January 6th hearings. Also, we discuss how the party became so out of touch with the American people and the UN deal for Ukrainian grain.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Jobless claims are on the rise. Also, the latest medicare legislation leaves out provisions that would cap insulin copays at $35 per month.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss Asia. A Chinese chipmaker has overcome US sanctions and produced chips to the highest Western standards. Also, we discuss how and why China is passing the US in the field of computers and technology.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. The CIA has revealed that they have no evidence of an Iranian military nuclear program. Also, Europe is facing a significant energy crisis, and the US proxy war in Ukraine has no exit plan.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Dr. Clarence Lusane, author, professor, and activist join us to discuss this week's important news stories.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

