Ukrainian Grain, Protests in Panama, Robot Dogs, Politics Friday and News of the Weird

Ukrainian Grain, Protests in Panama, Robot Dogs, Politics Friday and News of the Weird

Democrats spend $44 million in Republican primaries contributing to the most extreme candidates.

2022-07-23T04:39+0000

2022-07-23T04:39+0000

2022-07-23T09:56+0000

Ukrainian Grain, Protests in Panama, Robot Dogs, Politics Friday and News of the Weird

Mark Sleboda, foreign affairs and security analyst joins the show to talk about a United Nations-brokered deal between Russia and Ukraine that was signed in Turkey today to allow exports of grain from blockaded Ukrainian ports. An estimated 22 million tons of grain have been stuck in Ukrainian ports. The agreement will ease what has been stacking up to be a major global food shortage.Denis Rogatyuk, writer, journalist, and researcher based in Latin America. He's written for Tribune, Green Left Weekly, TeleSUR, LINKS, International Viewpoint and other publications joins the show to talk about the latest developments in Panama. The region has been gripped by protests for weeks, as people block major highways to protest rising costs - but it appears the protesters will not be satisfied with short term fixes like fuel price caps, but want a negotiation with their government on corruption and mismanagement in general. An Al Jazeera story on the protest movement says it was launched by teachers, but it has been joined by students, construction workers and indigenous groups.Chris Garaffa, technologist and privacy specialist joins the show to talk about Amazon buying primary health care provider One Medical. They talk about the privacy implications and what is the tragic elevation of tech solutions over actual doctor visits. Then the Misfits talk about robot dogs. Weaponized drones that move like animals used in Ukraine on the US border and potentially by local police departments.Rae Valencia, Sputnik News analyst and producer for Political Misfits joins the show to break down the latest news ahead of August 2 primaries in Arizona and Michigan. They discuss the impact that the Jan6 hearings could have on the campaign trail in competitive races and whether Trump will announce that he is running for president in an effort to change the conversation and challenge the Jan6 committee.The Misfits close with News of the WeirdHave a great weekend!CiaoWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

