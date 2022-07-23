International
UK Families Spend Hours in Queue at Dover Port Amid Summer Holiday Chaos - Photos
British families desperate to begin their summer holidays have to wait many hours in long queues at the port of Dover, where they hope to board a ferry to France to start their summer getaways.Port officials say the chaos is the result of a lack of French border control staff, while Paris insists the delays are due to increased checks needed after Brexit.British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has described the situation as "entirely avoidable" and urged France to take action to improve the situation. "We need action from France to build up capacity at the border to limit any further disruption for British tourists and to ensure this appalling situation is avoided in future. We will be working with the French authorities to find a solution", Truss said.However, according to a French MP, quoted by BBC, "this is an aftermath of Brexit" since French border staff have to carry out more checks than before.Photos of the chaos at Dover have begun circulating on social media.Meanwhile, people are getting exhausted as they wait long hours in queue and do not even know when they will be processed at the border's check-in.
UK Families Spend Hours in Queue at Dover Port Amid Summer Holiday Chaos - Photos

13:02 GMT 23.07.2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
The matter has already sparked a row between the UK and France, with both countries blaming each other for the delays.
British families desperate to begin their summer holidays have to wait many hours in long queues at the port of Dover, where they hope to board a ferry to France to start their summer getaways.
Port officials say the chaos is the result of a lack of French border control staff, while Paris insists the delays are due to increased checks needed after Brexit.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has described the situation as "entirely avoidable" and urged France to take action to improve the situation.
"We need action from France to build up capacity at the border to limit any further disruption for British tourists and to ensure this appalling situation is avoided in future. We will be working with the French authorities to find a solution", Truss said.
However, according to a French MP, quoted by BBC, "this is an aftermath of Brexit" since French border staff have to carry out more checks than before.
Photos of the chaos at Dover have begun circulating on social media.
Meanwhile, people are getting exhausted as they wait long hours in queue and do not even know when they will be processed at the border's check-in.
