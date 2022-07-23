https://sputniknews.com/20220723/swedish-charge-daffaires-summoned-to-turkish-foreign-ministry---source-1097731727.html

Swedish Charge d'Affaires Summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry - Source

ANKARA, July 23 (Sputnik) - The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned Sweden's charge d'affaires in connection with "a provocation by supporters of the... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International

turkey

finland

kurdistan workers' party (pkk)

sweden

turkish foreign ministry

"Upon learning of the terrorist propaganda carried out by the PKK supporters in Gothenburg, the [Turkish] Foreign Ministry summoned the charge d'affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Ankara," the source said. In mid-May, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe. The consideration of the bids was initially blocked by Turkey due to Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the PKK, which Ankara regards as a terrorist organization and a threat to its national security.On June 28, prior to the landmark NATO summit in Madrid, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that unblocked the beginning of negotiations on the accession of the two Scandinavian countries to the alliance. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including measures against the PKK, and address Ankara's concerns.

turkey

finland

2022

turkey, finland, kurdistan workers' party (pkk), sweden, turkish foreign ministry