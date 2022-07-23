https://sputniknews.com/20220723/rare-form-of-extreme-environment-that-stuns--kills-creatures-found-in-red-sea-1097727465.html
Rare Form of Extreme Environment That Stuns & Kills Creatures Found in Red Sea
Rare Form of Extreme Environment That Stuns & Kills Creatures Found in Red Sea
The brine pools are located at the bottom of the Gulf of Aqaba, with the largest of the pools measuring about 10,000 square meters.
Researchers from the University of Miami have made an intriguing discovery at the bottom of the Red Sea in the form of rare brine pools.According to Live Science, while such extraordinarily salty pools are among the most extreme environments on our planet, they actually teem with life.The researcher observed that enterprising predators such as fish, shrimp, and eels apparently use the pools to hunt, as any animal that strays into the brine, which is devoid of oxygen, “is immediately stunned or killed,” and these predators then “feed on the unlucky.”The pools were discovered during an expedition in 2020 in the Gulf of Aqaba, which is located at the northern tip of the Red Sea, and were named the NEOM Brine Pools after the Saudi company that funded the research. The largest pool measures about 10,000 square meters, with the pools located roughly 1.77 kilometers below the surface.The team made the find by using a remotely operated underwater vehicle from the OceanXplorer, a sophisticated research vessel that belongs to the marine exploration organization OceanX.Aside from the Red Sea, other bodies of water that are known to host deep-sea brine pools are the Gulf of Mexico and the Mediterranean.
Rare Form of Extreme Environment That Stuns & Kills Creatures Found in Red Sea
The brine pools are located at the bottom of the Gulf of Aqaba, with the largest of the pools measuring about 10,000 square meters.
Researchers from the University of Miami have made an intriguing discovery at the bottom of the Red Sea in the form of rare brine pools.
According to Live Science, while such extraordinarily salty pools are among the most extreme environments on our planet, they actually teem with life.
"Deep-sea brine pools are a great analog for the early Earth and, despite being devoid of oxygen and hypersaline, are teeming with a rich community of so-called 'extremophile' microbes," said Sam Purkis, professor and chair of the Department of Marine Geosciences at the University of Miami and lead author of the new study. “Studying this community hence allows a glimpse into the sort of conditions where life first appeared on our planet, and might guide the search for life on other 'water worlds' in our solar system and beyond."
The researcher observed that enterprising predators such as fish, shrimp, and eels apparently use the pools to hunt, as any animal that strays into the brine, which is devoid of oxygen, “is immediately stunned or killed,” and these predators then “feed on the unlucky.”
The pools were discovered during an expedition in 2020 in the Gulf of Aqaba, which is located at the northern tip of the Red Sea, and were named the NEOM Brine Pools after the Saudi company that funded the research. The largest pool measures about 10,000 square meters, with the pools located roughly 1.77 kilometers below the surface.
The team made the find by using a remotely operated underwater vehicle from the OceanXplorer, a sophisticated research vessel that belongs to the marine exploration organization OceanX.
Aside from the Red Sea, other bodies of water that are known to host deep-sea brine pools are the Gulf of Mexico and the Mediterranean.