Orban: Sanctions Made No Change in Moscow's Course, Europe Lost Four Governments

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Russia-related sanctions have not shattered Moscow's resolve, while Europe has already lost four governments amid economic and political... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International

"The West's strategy is like a car with flat tires on all four wheels... The sanctions did not destabilize Moscow. Europe is in trouble, economically and politically, and four governments have become victims: UK, Bulgarian, Italian and Estonian… People will face a sharp increase in prices. And the better part of the world deliberately did not support us as well — China, India, Brazil, South Africa, the Arab world, Africa — everybody is aloof from this conflict, they are interested in their own affairs," Orban said, delivering a speech in the Romanian city of Baile Tusnad.Orban further noted that the Ukrainian conflict is likely to "put an end to the Western hegemony, which could unite the world against someone," and that a "multipolar global order will knock on the door."Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban said on Saturday that Europe needs a new strategy aimed at peace in the Ukrainian conflict."Hungary should not be under the illusion that we can influence the strategy of the West. Nevertheless, it is a matter of honor and morality for us to state our position that a new strategy is needed, the goal of which would be peace and the formulation of a good proposal for peace. The task of the European Union is not to take sides, but to stand between Russia and Ukraine," Orban said in the Romanian city of Baile Tusnad.

