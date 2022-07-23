https://sputniknews.com/20220723/man-dies-after-being-sucked-into-sinkhole-that-opened-in-israeli-pool---video-1097726053.html

Man Dies After Being Sucked Into Sinkhole That Opened in Israeli Pool - Video

Man Dies After Being Sucked Into Sinkhole That Opened in Israeli Pool - Video

Sinkholes are usually formed when the soil below the surface is washed away by groundwater. 23.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-23T14:33+0000

2022-07-23T14:33+0000

2022-07-23T14:33+0000

israel

sinkhole

death

swimming pool

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107653/99/1076539916_0:51:965:594_1920x0_80_0_0_86cbef5552ca038d7ef5fd77ba3dbac8.jpg

A man was sucked to his death into a sinkhole that suddenly opened up in a swimming pool during a party in Karmei Yosef, Israel, earlier this week. According to The Times of Israel, it took a rescue team four hours to recover the man's body from the 43-foot deep hole. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi.A video is available online showing the moment when the floor of the swimming pool collapses inwards, draining the water within seconds and sweeping two men into a vortex and further - into the sinkhole. One of the men was lucky enough to be able to climb out unharmed, while Kimhi never appeared again. On Friday, Israeli police arrested the couple who own the villa where the tragedy occurred. The man and woman, who are in their sixties, are suspected of causing death by negligence. They were later released under "restrictive conditions of house arrest" for five days. According to Israeli media, the homeowners had built the swimming pool without proper licensing.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

israel, sinkhole, death, swimming pool