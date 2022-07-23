International
https://sputniknews.com/20220723/man-dies-after-being-sucked-into-sinkhole-that-opened-in-israeli-pool---video-1097726053.html
Man Dies After Being Sucked Into Sinkhole That Opened in Israeli Pool - Video
Man Dies After Being Sucked Into Sinkhole That Opened in Israeli Pool - Video
Sinkholes are usually formed when the soil below the surface is washed away by groundwater. 23.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-23T14:33+0000
2022-07-23T14:33+0000
israel
sinkhole
death
swimming pool
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107653/99/1076539916_0:51:965:594_1920x0_80_0_0_86cbef5552ca038d7ef5fd77ba3dbac8.jpg
A man was sucked to his death into a sinkhole that suddenly opened up in a swimming pool during a party in Karmei Yosef, Israel, earlier this week. According to The Times of Israel, it took a rescue team four hours to recover the man's body from the 43-foot deep hole. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi.A video is available online showing the moment when the floor of the swimming pool collapses inwards, draining the water within seconds and sweeping two men into a vortex and further - into the sinkhole. One of the men was lucky enough to be able to climb out unharmed, while Kimhi never appeared again. On Friday, Israeli police arrested the couple who own the villa where the tragedy occurred. The man and woman, who are in their sixties, are suspected of causing death by negligence. They were later released under "restrictive conditions of house arrest" for five days. According to Israeli media, the homeowners had built the swimming pool without proper licensing.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107653/99/1076539916_53:0:912:644_1920x0_80_0_0_731d208e5fc2c3a23d49b0224e78b5e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, sinkhole, death, swimming pool

Man Dies After Being Sucked Into Sinkhole That Opened in Israeli Pool - Video

14:33 GMT 23.07.2022
CC BY 2.0 / VV Nincic / SwimIn the swimming pool
In the swimming pool - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2022
CC BY 2.0 / VV Nincic / Swim
Subscribe
International
India
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Sinkholes are usually formed when the soil below the surface is washed away by groundwater.
A man was sucked to his death into a sinkhole that suddenly opened up in a swimming pool during a party in Karmei Yosef, Israel, earlier this week.
According to The Times of Israel, it took a rescue team four hours to recover the man's body from the 43-foot deep hole. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi.
A video is available online showing the moment when the floor of the swimming pool collapses inwards, draining the water within seconds and sweeping two men into a vortex and further - into the sinkhole. One of the men was lucky enough to be able to climb out unharmed, while Kimhi never appeared again.
On Friday, Israeli police arrested the couple who own the villa where the tragedy occurred. The man and woman, who are in their sixties, are suspected of causing death by negligence. They were later released under "restrictive conditions of house arrest" for five days. According to Israeli media, the homeowners had built the swimming pool without proper licensing.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала