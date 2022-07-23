International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine's Missile Attack on HPP in Kherson Region Repelled, Local Official Says
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine's Missile Attack on HPP in Kherson Region Repelled, Local Official Says
In late February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests from Ukraine's breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International
ukraine
donbass
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine's Missile Attack on HPP in Kherson Region Repelled, Local Official Says

LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine's Missile Attack on HPP in Kherson Region Repelled, Local Official Says

International
India
Being updated
In late February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests from Ukraine's breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect them amid intensified attacks by the Kiev forces.
The Russian army together with militia forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics continue advancing as part of the special military operation in Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Russian Defense Ministry announced that the territory of the LPR was liberated and the next goal was to push Ukrainian forces away from the DPR and liberate the entire Donbass region.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently commented on the geography of the continuing operation in Ukraine, stressing that it has changed in light of the supply of US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to Kiev. He explained that Russia won't tolerate the presence of weapons that might pose a threat to its territory and to the territory of "those republics that have declared their independence, those who want to define their future themselves".
UN Official: Grain Deal Has No Guarantee Clause for US, EU to Facilitate Russian Exports
UN Official: Grain Deal Has No Guarantee Clause for US, EU to Facilitate Russian Exports
Ukrainian Missile Attack on Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Region Repelled - Local Official
A missile attack on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the Kherson Region has been repelled, and the plant is operating as normal, the head of the city's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev, said on Saturday.

"There was a missile strike in the area of the HPP, but nothing was damaged. The missiles were shot down, everything was successful. There was no serious damage," the deputy head of the Kherson regional military-civil administration, Kirill Stremousov, said.

He added that the strike will not affect the operation of the HPP.
Crimea Announces End of Energy Blockade Arranged by Kiev
Crimea Announces End of Energy Blockade Arranged by Kiev
American Specialists are Behind HIMARS Attacks in Kherson Region, Local Authorities Say
Situation in Ukraine
American Specialists are Behind HIMARS Attacks in Kherson Region, Local Authorities Say
