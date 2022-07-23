LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine's Missile Attack on HPP in Kherson Region Repelled, Local Official Says

Ukrainian Missile Attack on Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Region Repelled - Local Official

A missile attack on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the Kherson Region has been repelled, and the plant is operating as normal, the head of the city's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev, said on Saturday.



"There was a missile strike in the area of the HPP, but nothing was damaged. The missiles were shot down, everything was successful. There was no serious damage," the deputy head of the Kherson regional military-civil administration, Kirill Stremousov, said.



He added that the strike will not affect the operation of the HPP.