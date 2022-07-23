https://sputniknews.com/20220723/kashmir-secessionist-leader-goes-on-hunger-strike-in-jail-alleges-case-not-being-probed-properly-1097716656.html

Kashmir Secessionist Leader Goes on Hunger Strike in Jail, Alleges Case Not Being Probed Properly

Imprisoned Jammu and Kashmir secessionist leader Yasin Malik went on a hunger strike in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday as he alleged that a case against him is not being investigated properly and that he is not been given a fair trial.Malik is facing charges over his alleged part in the 1989 abduction of Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's daughter, Rubina Sayeed. The trial is set to take place on August 23, and Malik is seeking an in-person appearance, which he has been denied.On Thursday, Malik's sister Abida said that she had received eight-page will from Malik in which he informed his sister about his decision on "fasting to death."According to media reports, senior jail officials as well as his sister, Abida, and mother, Atiqa Begum, tried to convince Malik to end his hunger strike, but he refused.Malik, who is the head of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), which is banned in India under anti-terror law, was arrested in 2019, the same year the Indian authorities outlawed his organization, which has been advocating for the restive Himalayan region's independence from India, as well as from Pakistan. Earlier, in May, Malik was convicted by a court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a 2017 terror funding case and he was also found guilty by the court under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

