January 6th Hearings Showcase Declining Empire and Growing Fascism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss Mumia Abu-Jamal’s latest analysis of the inaction of the police in the massacre at Robb elementary in Uvalde, Texas, how the police response in Uvalde exposed the real reasons behind why the police have their military equipment especially in the context of Uvalde’s proximity to the US border with Mexico, and the dwindling belief in the facade of the role of police in society following the Uvalde massacre and the uprisings against racist police terror in 2020.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss the politics of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and how he walks a line between the influence of the US empire and efforts to present a challenge to that influence by supporting integration of Latin America, AMLO’s role in the current trend of progressive politics that is sweeping Latin America and his defense of the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and others, and how the anti-imperialist movement should orient toward the attacks on progressive governments and AMLO.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective and host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss a recent article in Sports Illustrated chronicling the work of a so-called “extractor” who helps Cuban athletes defect to the US and furthering the state department line on Cuba, the exploitation of the athletes he helps defect as well as himself by the people he works for, LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts’ efforts to be an ambassador for baseball to the Black community, and baseball’s prolonged problem of race and catering to white audiences.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, including “The Counter-Revolution of 1836: Texas Slavery & Jim Crow and the Roots of U.S. Fascism” to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and its disastrous ramifications for the politics of western Europe, the explosive revelations of the last hearing of the Congressional January 6th committee hearing and its relation to imperial decline and US fascism, and the task before movements for justice as the US capitalist system speeds toward fascism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

