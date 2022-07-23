https://sputniknews.com/20220723/iran-discloses-detention-of-israeli-linked-agents-plotting-terrorist-ops-at-sensitive-sites-1097732111.html

Iran Discloses Detention of Israeli-Linked Agents Plotting ‘Terrorist Ops’ at ‘Sensitive’ Sites

The latest arrest report is the third of its kind to be announced by the Iranian intelligence ministry since March. The next recent occurrence took place on... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) disclosed in a Saturday memo that state authorities have confiscated weapons, explosives and other equipment belonging to detained members of an alleged Israeli spy network.The Mossad-linked agents were engaged by Iranian authorities after they entered the country from the Kurdistan region in northern Iran with the intent of carrying out "acts of sabotage and unprecedented terrorist operations in sensitive locations.”The intended scale of the network’s alleged plots remains a mystery, as the report did not state how many were arrested in the network roundup.The nationalities of the detainees were not disclosed.This comes nearly a month after IRNA reported authorities’ arrest of criminals who previously engaged in human and weapons trafficking, but were later recruited by a Mossad agent with the alias Sirous.The recruits were tasked with abducting Iranian officials and carrying out Iran-based assassinations for the Israeli intelligence agency.Sirous, who was also detained by Iranian authorities, contacted the recruits via social media to deliver marching orders and present offers based in US dolla.Recruits then reportedly threatened and tortured the victim “to make false confessions” on camera about matters “not related to his specialized field of work.”

