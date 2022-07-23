https://sputniknews.com/20220723/hell-be-back-boris-johnson-allegedly-suggests-he-may-become-prime-minister-again-1097717610.html

He'll Be Back? Boris Johnson Allegedly Suggests He May Become Prime Minister Again

Boris Johnson apparently expects to once again become Britain’s prime minister in the near future, despite announcing his resignation from that position earlier this month.As BoJo’s former aide Tim Montgomerie recently revealed on social media, Johnson is “telling aides that he’ll be PM again within a year.”This development comes as some 7,600 Conservative Party members signed a petition calling for a vote on whether Johnson should continue as prime minister, The Telegraph points out.The petition was organized by the party’s former treasurer Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch who said that “several MPs” had started to “make noises” this campaign of his.But despite concerns that this campaign, if more Tory MPs support it, might undermine the contest for the party leadership between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, senior party members urged MPs to move on, the newspaper notes.On July 7, Boris Johnson announced his resignation as the UK's prime minister in the wake of a flood of resignations from his government.Calls for BoJo to resign ensued after it was revealed that a number of social gatherings were hosted at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, despite strict social distancing rules implemented in the country at the time amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the resulting political scandal being dubbed Partygate.And following scandal involving Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, who was accused of sexual assault, a large number of high-ranking officials left Johnson’s government, which led to BoJo stepping down.

