https://sputniknews.com/20220723/hell-be-back-boris-johnson-allegedly-suggests-he-may-become-prime-minister-again-1097717610.html
He'll Be Back? Boris Johnson Allegedly Suggests He May Become Prime Minister Again
He'll Be Back? Boris Johnson Allegedly Suggests He May Become Prime Minister Again
News about Boris Johnson’s supposed political plans come as around 7,600 Conservative Party members signed a petition calling for a vote on whether he should... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-23T06:22+0000
2022-07-23T06:22+0000
2022-07-23T06:22+0000
uk
boris johnson
prime minister
campaign
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097090538_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_72160a7070a9bab743a38e65cce2faec.jpg
Boris Johnson apparently expects to once again become Britain’s prime minister in the near future, despite announcing his resignation from that position earlier this month.As BoJo’s former aide Tim Montgomerie recently revealed on social media, Johnson is “telling aides that he’ll be PM again within a year.”This development comes as some 7,600 Conservative Party members signed a petition calling for a vote on whether Johnson should continue as prime minister, The Telegraph points out.The petition was organized by the party’s former treasurer Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch who said that “several MPs” had started to “make noises” this campaign of his.But despite concerns that this campaign, if more Tory MPs support it, might undermine the contest for the party leadership between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, senior party members urged MPs to move on, the newspaper notes.On July 7, Boris Johnson announced his resignation as the UK's prime minister in the wake of a flood of resignations from his government.Calls for BoJo to resign ensued after it was revealed that a number of social gatherings were hosted at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, despite strict social distancing rules implemented in the country at the time amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the resulting political scandal being dubbed Partygate.And following scandal involving Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, who was accused of sexual assault, a large number of high-ranking officials left Johnson’s government, which led to BoJo stepping down.
https://sputniknews.com/20220718/boris-johnson-invokes-air-crash-memes-after-likening-leadership-to-raf-jet-flight-1097425183.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097090538_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7726b5ba36a70c2b53e5560f5fd24a8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, boris johnson, prime minister, campaign
He'll Be Back? Boris Johnson Allegedly Suggests He May Become Prime Minister Again
News about Boris Johnson’s supposed political plans come as around 7,600 Conservative Party members signed a petition calling for a vote on whether he should continue as prime minister.
Boris Johnson apparently expects to once again become Britain’s prime minister in the near future, despite announcing his resignation from that position earlier this month.
As BoJo’s former aide Tim Montgomerie recently revealed
on social media, Johnson is “telling aides that he’ll be PM again within a year.”
This development comes as some 7,600 Conservative Party members signed a petition calling for a vote on whether Johnson should continue as prime minister, The Telegraph points out.
The petition was organized by the party’s former treasurer Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch who said that “several MPs” had started to “make noises” this campaign of his.
“There is complete and utter despair and disbelief at what has happened,” one cabinet minister loyal to BoJo told the newspaper. “It is no wonder that the grassroots members feel their voices have been cancelled out by a minority in the Parliamentary party. These are the same people who year after year, decade after decade, have chosen to silence the membership of the Conservative Party for their own preferment and betterment. And that is wrong.”
But despite concerns that this campaign, if more Tory MPs support it, might undermine the contest for the party leadership between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, senior party members urged MPs to move on, the newspaper notes.
“The Prime Minister has stood down voluntarily. He is not playing any part in this leadership contest. He is not a candidate,” said Sir Robert Buckland, Secretary of State for Wales. “The focus now is on bringing the party together and winning the next election under a new leader.”
On July 7, Boris Johnson announced his resignation as the UK's prime minister in the wake of a flood of resignations from his government.
Calls for BoJo to resign ensued after it was revealed that a number of social gatherings were hosted at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, despite strict social distancing rules implemented in the country at the time amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the resulting political scandal being dubbed Partygate.
And following scandal involving Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, who was accused of sexual assault, a large number of high-ranking officials left Johnson’s government, which led to BoJo stepping down.