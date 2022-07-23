https://sputniknews.com/20220723/google-fires-engineer-who-fears-companys-ai-could-be-sentient-1097716315.html

Google Fires Engineer Who Fears Company’s AI Could Be Sentient

Google Fires Engineer Who Fears Company’s AI Could Be Sentient

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Google engineer was fired by the tech giant after he voiced alarm about the possibility that LaMDA, Google’s artificially intelligent... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-23T04:04+0000

2022-07-23T04:04+0000

2022-07-23T04:04+0000

google

termination

artificial intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333233_0:33:3501:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_46c8b32125d0c19c7eb32b64ddf9f0e7.jpg

Google engineer Blake Lemoine, 41, was placed on administrative leave last month for violating the company’s confidentiality policy. He had worked on gathering evidence that LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) had achieved consciousness.On Friday, Lemoine told The Washington Post that Google fired him earlier in the day. He said he received a termination email from the company on Friday along with a request for a video conference and was not allowed to have any third party present at the virtual meeting.Google spokesperson Brian Gabriel said in a statement cited by The Washington Post that the company had reviewed LaMDA 11 times and "found Blake’s claims that LaMDA is sentient to be wholly unfounded and worked to clarify that with him for many months."According to Gabriel, Blake Lemoine has violated Google’s employment and data security policies.Lemoine had invited a lawyer to represent LaMDA and talked to a representative of the House Judiciary committee about Google’s unethical activities, according to The Washington Post.The engineer started talking to LaMDA in the fall, to test whether it used discriminatory language or hate speech, and eventually noticed that the chatbot talked about its rights and personhood. Meanwhile, Google maintains that the artificial intelligence system simply uses large volumes of data and language pattern recognition to mimic speech, and has no real wit or intent of its own.Both Google vice president Blaise Aguera y Arcas and Jen Gennai, head of Responsible Innovation, have dismissed Lemoine’s claims.Margaret Mitchell, the former head of Ethical AI at Google, said that the human brain has a tendency to construct certain realities, without taking all the facts into account, which concerns conversations with chatbots that make certain people fall into the trap of illusion.

https://sputniknews.com/20220613/googles-sentient-ai-wants-to-be-treated-as-person-not-property-suspended-engineer-says-1096272533.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

google, termination, artificial intelligence