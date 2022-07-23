https://sputniknews.com/20220723/europe-suffers-from-leadership-crisis-brought-to-light-by-ukrainian-conflict-experts-believe-1097724852.html

Europe Suffers From Leadership Crisis Brought to Light by Ukrainian Conflict, Experts Believe

Europe Suffers From Leadership Crisis Brought to Light by Ukrainian Conflict, Experts Believe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe is suffering from a crisis of leadership as its ruling classes are detached from reality and lack the gravitas of the European... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-23T12:33+0000

2022-07-23T12:33+0000

2022-07-23T12:33+0000

italy

eu

ukraine

hungary

france

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106885/40/1068854023_0:0:2785:1568_1920x0_80_0_0_b9325b6ab62cbd7819897ff893925db2.jpg

On Thursday, Italian heavyweight Mario Draghi resigned from the office of prime minister after a member of the then-ruling coalition, the Five-Star Movement, refused to take part in the vote of confidence in the government. The United Kingdom recently saw Boris Johnson being pressured by the Conservative Party, including his own cabinet members, to give up party leadership and premiership due to multiple scandals that had plagued the final months of his government.At the same time, the leader of another major European power, French President Emmanuel Macron, has failed to secure the majority in the French lower house, as both National Rally and the leftist NUPES coalition made impressive gains. This turn of events has undermined the president's agenda, as he now cannot easily pass bills through the legislature and has to work with uncooperative opposition.According to writer and researcher Thomas Fazi, this state of affairs in Europe is an "organic crisis" of what he describes as the neoliberal economic and political regime that has been controlling Europe. One of the aspects of the regime is believed to be a deliberate expulsion of the masses from the democratic decision-making process.Europe's national elites have also gotten used to transferring their duties to the European Union, which relieved them from making important economic and political decisions, with the actual decision-making relegated to bureaucrats in Brussels and Frankfurt. This resulted in a political class that is detached from reality, "pathologically infantile" and can get away with nearly everything due to citizens' apathy, Fazi said."All this has become evident with the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, as European leaders have not only adopted a series of suicidal economic decisions — aptly called by many 'auto-sanctions' — that are plunging millions of people into poverty and laying ruin to Europe’s industries, but the economic and political effects of which our leaders are insulated from (for now)," Fazi said.Srdja Trifkovic, the foreign affairs editor for the paleoconservative magazine Chronicles, drew parallels between the current geopolitical situation and the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, as well as the later years of the Cold War when France had presidents like Charles de Gaulle, Georges Pompidou, Giscard d’Estaing and Francois Mitterrand. He also referred to German Chancellors Willy Brandt and Helmut Schmidt.The expert suggested that Europe can recover by following the example of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who "fights to preserve the authenticity of his nation, its traditions, its social and state institutions, against the aggressive, totalitarian Brussels machine."However, the experts have different views on how the current political crisis in Europe will play out. Fazi predicts a populist-democratic wave in the West, saying that European leaders should be wary of this or things could take a turn for the worse. Trifkovic, for his part, painted a more somber picture of rapidly declining Europe, dismissing the idea of popular revolt as unlikely.

ukraine

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

italy, eu, ukraine, hungary, france, sanctions