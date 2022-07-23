https://sputniknews.com/20220723/death-toll-from-armed-clashes-in-libyan-capital-rises-to-16-people---ambulance-service-1097716135.html
BENGHAZI, Libya (Sputnik) - The number of people killed in armed clashes in the Libyan capital of Tripoli has risen to 16 while 34 people have been injured, a spokesman for the city Ambulance and Emergency Services, Osama Ali, told Sputnik.
Fierce fighting between armed groups erupted in Tripoli on Friday. Media reported that the clashes were caused by the detention of a member of one of the groups.
"The death toll from the clashes in Tripoli has risen to 16, the number of injured to 34," Ali said.
Following the clashes in Tripoli, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the head of the Government of National Unity, fired Interior Minister Khalid Mazen.
Minister of Local Government Badr Al-Din Al-Sadiq Al-Toumi will be an acting interior minister instead of Mazen.
Libyan has been facing massive protests since early July as people are dissatisfied with the deteriorating life conditions.