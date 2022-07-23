https://sputniknews.com/20220723/death-toll-from-armed-clashes-in-libyan-capital-rises-to-16-people---ambulance-service-1097716135.html

Death Toll From Armed Clashes in Libyan Capital Rises to 16 People - Ambulance Service

Death Toll From Armed Clashes in Libyan Capital Rises to 16 People - Ambulance Service

BENGHAZI, Libya (Sputnik) - The number of people killed in armed clashes in the Libyan capital of Tripoli has risen to 16 while 34 people have been injured, a... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-23T03:19+0000

2022-07-23T03:19+0000

2022-07-23T03:15+0000

libya

tripoli

clashes

death toll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/17/1095000826_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_148baf0f722dbabe3646dd5a9eb525e2.jpg

Fierce fighting between armed groups erupted in Tripoli on Friday. Media reported that the clashes were caused by the detention of a member of one of the groups.Following the clashes in Tripoli, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the head of the Government of National Unity, fired Interior Minister Khalid Mazen.Minister of Local Government Badr Al-Din Al-Sadiq Al-Toumi will be an acting interior minister instead of Mazen. Libyan has been facing massive protests since early July as people are dissatisfied with the deteriorating life conditions.

libya

tripoli

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

libya, tripoli, clashes, death toll