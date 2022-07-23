https://sputniknews.com/20220723/crimea-announces-end-of-energy-blockade-arranged-by-kiev-1097717095.html

Crimea Announces End of Energy Blockade Arranged by Kiev

Crimea Announces End of Energy Blockade Arranged by Kiev

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The reconstruction of blown up transmission towers in the Kherson region put an end to the last remaining blockade arranged by the Kiev... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International

Power lines connecting Crimea and Ukraine were damaged in 2015, when Ukrainian radicals blew up transmission towers in the Kherson region, close to the border with Crimea. On Friday, power line reconstruction kicked off to connect the Russian, Kherson and Zaporozhye electric systems.Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, after a referendum determined that over 96 percent of the peninsula's voters were in favor of reunification.The Kherson Region and most of Zaporozhye Region of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of Moscow’s special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Local military-civilian administrations have already been formed in the two regions, the broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio stations has been launched, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored. Both regions have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.

