Bird Down

Shares of Twitter closed up some 0.8% on Friday as the tech company reported second quarter revenue results that failed to meet analyst estimates on earnings... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International

ted rall

cartoons

twitter

elon musk

acquisition

Twitter reported its biggest revenue miss to-date on July 22, with total revenue – including subscriptions – coming in at $1.18 billion, well under Wall Street analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion (-$0.14 billion).The social media company’s advertising revenue rose 2%, to about $1.08 billion, failing to meet market expectations of $1.22 billion (-$0.14 billion).Twitter will not be holding its usual conference call with analysts to discuss the quarterly results, nor will it be providing forward-looking guidance for the upcoming third quarter.

