International
https://sputniknews.com/20220723/bidens-covid-19-symptoms-show-signs-of-improvement-but-he-suffers-loose-cough-body-aches-1097728879.html
Biden's COVID-19 Symptoms Show Signs of Improvement But He Suffers Loose Cough, Body Aches
Biden's COVID-19 Symptoms Show Signs of Improvement But He Suffers Loose Cough, Body Aches
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, continues to get better, though he is still suffering from sore... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-23T16:02+0000
2022-07-23T16:33+0000
us
joe biden
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096227607_0:28:595:362_1920x0_80_0_0_ee018d7e7646b0aa655a6d19f9b2235f.jpg
"His [Biden's] symptoms continue to improve. His primary symptoms, though less troublesome, now include sore throat, rhinorrhea, loose cough and body aches. His voice remains deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air," Biden's physician said in a statement published by the White House.On Thursday, Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.Biden is currently isolating and working from his residence, and will continue to do so for at least five days or until he receives a negative test.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096227607_37:0:556:389_1920x0_80_0_0_ac6defb2e39300e5736f6b8a1c64e8f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, covid-19

Biden's COVID-19 Symptoms Show Signs of Improvement But He Suffers Loose Cough, Body Aches

16:02 GMT 23.07.2022 (Updated: 16:33 GMT 23.07.2022)
© Photo : Knowyourmeme.comSad Joe Biden photo from 2014. Source of endless internet memes.
Sad Joe Biden photo from 2014. Source of endless internet memes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2022
© Photo : Knowyourmeme.com
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, continues to get better, though he is still suffering from sore throat, loose cough and body aches, his attending physician said on Saturday.
"His [Biden's] symptoms continue to improve. His primary symptoms, though less troublesome, now include sore throat, rhinorrhea, loose cough and body aches. His voice remains deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air," Biden's physician said in a statement published by the White House.
On Thursday, Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Biden is currently isolating and working from his residence, and will continue to do so for at least five days or until he receives a negative test.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала