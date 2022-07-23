https://sputniknews.com/20220723/bidens-covid-19-symptoms-show-signs-of-improvement-but-he-suffers-loose-cough-body-aches-1097728879.html
Biden's COVID-19 Symptoms Show Signs of Improvement But He Suffers Loose Cough, Body Aches
On Thursday, Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.Biden is currently isolating and working from his residence, and will continue to do so for at least five days or until he receives a negative test.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, continues to get better, though he is still suffering from sore throat, loose cough and body aches, his attending physician said on Saturday.
"His [Biden's] symptoms continue to improve. His primary symptoms, though less troublesome, now include sore throat, rhinorrhea, loose cough and body aches. His voice remains deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air," Biden's physician said in a statement published by the White House.
On Thursday, Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Biden is currently isolating and working from his residence, and will continue to do so for at least five days or until he receives a negative test.