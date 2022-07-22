International
https://sputniknews.com/20220722/woman-in-critical-condition-airlifted-to-india-in-26-hour-flight-as-treatment-in-us-cost-much-more-1097691367.html
Woman in Critical Condition Airlifted to India in 26-Hour Flight as Treatment in US Cost Much More
Woman in Critical Condition Airlifted to India in 26-Hour Flight as Treatment in US Cost Much More
A 67-year-old woman was transported to India using two separate private jets, one from Portland to Istanbul, Turkey, and another from Istanbul to Chennai, in a... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-22T11:32+0000
2022-07-22T11:32+0000
india
us
usa
karnataka state
karnataka
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097694781_0:0:1335:751_1920x0_80_0_0_391663b1be7ca272a6c7a7e1d3398081.jpg
In what is said to be one of the longest aero-medical evacuations in recent times, a US-based Indian woman was airlifted to Chennai in India's Tamil Nadu state for emergency heart surgery.Media reports quoting the International Critical-Care Air Transfer Team (ICATT), an air ambulance service provider, said the woman needed to be airlifted as the treatment period in the US was longer and cost much more than airlifting her to another continent.First, the patient was taken by plane from Portland to Reykjavik, Iceland. Then she was flown to Istanbul to change plane, where there was a new medical crew too. The plane once again stopped for refueling in Diyarbakir in Turkey before flying to Chennai in Tamil Nadu, India.Media reports also suggested that the woman had difficulty claiming health insurance in the United States since she was an Indian passport holder.The journey reportedly cost around $125,179.
karnataka state
karnataka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097694781_3:0:1188:889_1920x0_80_0_0_77efe8d645cb48b8eb81101a00b20086.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, us, usa, karnataka state, karnataka

Woman in Critical Condition Airlifted to India in 26-Hour Flight as Treatment in US Cost Much More

11:32 GMT 22.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / ARUN SANKARAn aircraft approaches to land at the Chennai international airport amid smoggy conditions in Chennai on December 23, 2021.
An aircraft approaches to land at the Chennai international airport amid smoggy conditions in Chennai on December 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / ARUN SANKAR
Subscribe
International
India
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
A 67-year-old woman was transported to India using two separate private jets, one from Portland to Istanbul, Turkey, and another from Istanbul to Chennai, in a 26-hour journey, reaching her destination on early Tuesday morning.
In what is said to be one of the longest aero-medical evacuations in recent times, a US-based Indian woman was airlifted to Chennai in India's Tamil Nadu state for emergency heart surgery.
Media reports quoting the International Critical-Care Air Transfer Team (ICATT), an air ambulance service provider, said the woman needed to be airlifted as the treatment period in the US was longer and cost much more than airlifting her to another continent.
First, the patient was taken by plane from Portland to Reykjavik, Iceland. Then she was flown to Istanbul to change plane, where there was a new medical crew too. The plane once again stopped for refueling in Diyarbakir in Turkey before flying to Chennai in Tamil Nadu, India.

Dr. Shalini Nalwad, co-founder and director of ICATT, told the BBC that the aircraft was changed. “It was done to reduce the time taken for mandatory checks every time a plane stops for refuelling.”

Media reports also suggested that the woman had difficulty claiming health insurance in the United States since she was an Indian passport holder.
The journey reportedly cost around $125,179.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала