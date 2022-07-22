https://sputniknews.com/20220722/us-supreme-court-denies-reinstating-biden-admin-immigration-enforcement-policy-1097681982.html

US Supreme Court Denies Reinstating Biden Admin. Immigration Enforcement Policy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court denied reinstating the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) guidelines that limit immigration enforcement after a... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

On September 30, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a memorandum barring US immigration enforcement to do arrests in so-called “protected areas” such as schools, hospitals and places of worship in the United States and authorized taking action only in safe spaces if there is a serious national security threat or risk of violence and death.The memorandum also prohibited arrests at recreation centers and parks, social services facilities, disaster relief sites, funerals, demonstrations and rallies.On June 10, the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas issued a final judgment vacating the memorandum. The Biden administration responded by filing a request with the US Supreme Court to rescind the ruling.“The application for stay presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the document said on Thursday.

