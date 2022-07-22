https://sputniknews.com/20220722/us-military-opposes-pelosis-trip-to-taiwan-cia-says-no-iran-nuclear-weapons-program-1097678342.html

US Military Opposes Pelosi's Trip to Taiwan; CIA Says No Iran Nuclear Weapons Program

President Biden has revealed that the US military opposes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's scheduled trip to Taiwan. 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

President Biden has revealed that the US military opposes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's scheduled provocative trip to Taiwan.

Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. President Biden has revealed that the US military opposes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's scheduled trip to Taiwan. Also, Henry Kissinger is again the voice of restraint as he warns President Biden against continuing enhanced provocations against China.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia has resumed critical gas supplies to Europe, however, the levels continue to be less than optimum. Also, the first lady of Ukraine is begging Congress for more weapons, and we discuss US provocations against China.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Iran. The CIA has again revealed that they have no evidence of an Iranian nuclear weapons program. Also, Iran says that the existing religious decree against producing a nuclear weapon remains in effect.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. We discuss the reduced strength of NATO's European militaries. Also, the US is on a dangerous path that could lead to a war with Iran, and President Biden is getting heat for selling 1 billion dollars in arms to the UAE.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Hezbollah is advising that they are carefully monitoring Israel's plans to extract oil from Lebanon's gas fields. Also, the axis of resistance in the Middle East is joining forces to expel the US empire from the region.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the EU Sanctions blowback. Support for sanctions is falling in the UK as the cost of living increases. Also, Nord Stream 2 is a valuable option for Germany, and Russia warns it could stop oil exports if the US moves forward with its plan to cap prices.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author, joins us to discuss climate change. Activists are complaining that President Biden is dithering while climate change increases. Also, extreme heat is causing chaos in the EU and US.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Big pharma is rallying an army of lobbyists to oppose the medicare drug pricing plan. Also, big pharma has raised drug prices by 1,186 this year.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

