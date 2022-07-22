US Jury Finds Former Trump Aide Bannon Guilty of Contempt of Congress, Media Reports

International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A jury found former Trump adviser Steve Bannon guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress, CNN reported on Friday. 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
Bannon faced two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to abide by subpoenas issued by the US House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021 at the Capitol. Bannon claimed executive privilege despite having left the White House long before January 6, 2021.Bannon could face up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
18:56 GMT 22.07.2022 (Updated: 19:00 GMT 22.07.2022)
