BREAKING: Russia Signs Grain Deal With UN, Turkey in Istanbul, Sputnik Correspondent Says
US Issues License to Allow Swaps Auction on Russian Bonds, Treasury Says
Russia's Finance Ministry has been forced to halt dollar-denominated payouts to foreign investors on its foreign obligations in recent months amid efforts by...
The US Treasury authorized an auction in credit default swaps on Russian bonds on Friday, with the move coming in the wake of a ban on the trade in Russian securities on the secondary market.The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued two general licenses allowing for the auction and other "associated wind-down activities" related US and other foreign investment in Russia to move forward, supposedly following an appeal to do so by a group of investors.
14:13 GMT 22.07.2022 (Updated: 14:34 GMT 22.07.2022)
