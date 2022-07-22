https://sputniknews.com/20220722/us-issues-license-to-allow-swaps-auction-on-russian-bonds-treasury-says-1097701123.html

US Issues License to Allow Swaps Auction on Russian Bonds, Treasury Says

Russia's Finance Ministry has been forced to halt dollar-denominated payouts to foreign investors on its foreign obligations in recent months amid efforts by... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

The US Treasury authorized an auction in credit default swaps on Russian bonds on Friday, with the move coming in the wake of a ban on the trade in Russian securities on the secondary market.The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued two general licenses allowing for the auction and other "associated wind-down activities" related US and other foreign investment in Russia to move forward, supposedly following an appeal to do so by a group of investors.

