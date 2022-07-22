https://sputniknews.com/20220722/uk-paid-rwanda-144mln-to-receive-deported-migrants-1097709630.html
UK Paid Rwanda $144Mln to Receive Deported Migrants
UK Paid Rwanda $144Mln to Receive Deported Migrants
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom paid Rwanda $144 million to receive deported migrants, whose flight was eventually canceled, Rwandan government... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-22T18:31+0000
2022-07-22T18:31+0000
2022-07-22T18:31+0000
uk
rwanda
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097662415_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_51fa63e921e2d2c1e8acaf7df980ffbb.jpg
“There was an initial transfer of £120 million [$144 million]. This has already been paid and we are already using the funds to prepare," Makolo was quoted by the Daily Record newspaper as saying.The UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement in mid-April, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for processing of documents, obtaining asylum and relocation. The first flight with illegal migrants aboard was scheduled for June 14, but it did not take place as the European Court of Human Rights granted a last-minute appeal to all the asylum seekers on board the day before. The court expressed fear that asylum seekers transferred to Rwanda would not have access to fair and efficient procedures for the determination of refugee status.
https://sputniknews.com/20220615/bojos-rwanda-migrant-scheme-not-remedy-for-channel-crossings--trafficking-uk-scholars-say-1096352069.html
rwanda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097662415_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7314e7109703bd53b4ad04b63d2fb7f1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, rwanda, migrants
UK Paid Rwanda $144Mln to Receive Deported Migrants
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom paid Rwanda $144 million to receive deported migrants, whose flight was eventually canceled, Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said on Friday.
“There was an initial transfer of £120 million [$144 million]. This has already been paid and we are already using the funds to prepare," Makolo was quoted by the Daily Record newspaper as saying.
The UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement
in mid-April, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for processing of documents, obtaining asylum and relocation. The first flight with illegal migrants
aboard was scheduled for June 14, but it did not take place as the European Court of Human Rights granted a last-minute appeal to all the asylum seekers on board the day before. The court expressed fear that asylum seekers transferred to Rwanda would not have access to fair and efficient procedures for the determination of refugee status.