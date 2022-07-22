https://sputniknews.com/20220722/the-democrats-of-the-1960s-are-the-democrats-of-the-2020s-1097677479.html

The Democrats of the 1960s Are the Democrats of the 2020s

The Democrats of the 1960s Are the Democrats of the 2020s

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden testing positive for COVID-19, and Prime Minister Draghi confirming his resignation.

The Democrats of the 1960s are the Democrats of the 2020s On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden testing positive for COVID19, and Prime Minister Draghi confirming his resignation.

Robert Bridge - Author, Columnist | The Media Portrayal of Russia, The Success of Crimea Joining Russia, and President Zelensky's Request for More WeaponsJamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | UFO Hype Growing, Jimmy Dore 2024, and Independent ProgressivesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about the stereotypes of Russia, the level of wealth in Moscow, and expectations of referendums in Ukraine. Robert discussed the focus on the Donbass region and the BBC documentary on Crimea, five years after the vote to rejoin Russia. Robert explained the outlook of the Russian people and the uprising occurring across the globe.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the progressive voters, the Pentagon, and undersea phenomenons. Jamarl explained the investigations into UFOs and the timing of public investigations into UFOs. Jamarl spoke about the lack of leadership in America and comedian Jimmy Dore running for President in 2024.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

