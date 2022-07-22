https://sputniknews.com/20220722/the-democrats-of-the-1960s-are-the-democrats-of-the-2020s-1097677479.html
The Democrats of the 1960s Are the Democrats of the 2020s
The Democrats of the 1960s Are the Democrats of the 2020s
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden testing positive for COVID-19, and Prime Minister... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-22T08:56+0000
2022-07-22T08:56+0000
2022-07-22T08:56+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
sanctions
moscow
ufo
us pentagon
jimmy dore
russia
crimea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097677333_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e021fbe9076567e995dee2605306c2.png
The Democrats of the 1960s are the Democrats of the 2020s
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden testing positive for COVID19, and Prime Minister Draghi confirming his resignation.
Robert Bridge - Author, Columnist | The Media Portrayal of Russia, The Success of Crimea Joining Russia, and President Zelensky's Request for More WeaponsJamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | UFO Hype Growing, Jimmy Dore 2024, and Independent ProgressivesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about the stereotypes of Russia, the level of wealth in Moscow, and expectations of referendums in Ukraine. Robert discussed the focus on the Donbass region and the BBC documentary on Crimea, five years after the vote to rejoin Russia. Robert explained the outlook of the Russian people and the uprising occurring across the globe.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the progressive voters, the Pentagon, and undersea phenomenons. Jamarl explained the investigations into UFOs and the timing of public investigations into UFOs. Jamarl spoke about the lack of leadership in America and comedian Jimmy Dore running for President in 2024.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097677333_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_16678d8c4224e962c7848a8e86935ad6.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, sanctions, moscow, аудио, ufo, us pentagon, jimmy dore, russia, crimea, radio
The Democrats of the 1960s Are the Democrats of the 2020s
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden testing positive for COVID-19, and Prime Minister Draghi confirming his resignation.
Robert Bridge - Author, Columnist | The Media Portrayal of Russia, The Success of Crimea Joining Russia, and President Zelensky's Request for More Weapons
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | UFO Hype Growing, Jimmy Dore 2024, and Independent Progressives
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about the stereotypes of Russia, the level of wealth in Moscow, and expectations of referendums in Ukraine. Robert discussed the focus on the Donbass region and the BBC documentary on Crimea, five years after the vote to rejoin Russia. Robert explained the outlook of the Russian people and the uprising occurring across the globe.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the progressive voters, the Pentagon, and undersea phenomenons. Jamarl explained the investigations into UFOs and the timing of public investigations into UFOs. Jamarl spoke about the lack of leadership in America and comedian Jimmy Dore running for President in 2024.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik