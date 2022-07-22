https://sputniknews.com/20220722/supermans-alter-ego-spotted-at-january-6-hearings-melts-away-dems-anti-trump-fury-1097706801.html

Superman’s Alter Ego Spotted at January 6 Hearings, Melting Away Dems’ Anti-Trump Fury

The Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot held what felt like its umpteenth public hearing on Thursday, this time focusing on Donald... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

Select Committee investigators’ Thursday night prime time push to explain to Americans just what a bad guy Donald Trump is and why he should never ever be allowed to run for president again was derailed by the appearance of a hunky bespeckled stranger in a blue pressed suit resembling Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent.The man, who was sitting behind former Trump aides Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews during their testimony, trended on Twitter through Thursday night and into Friday morning as viewers swooned over the mysterious guest.“Best part about today’s January 6th hearing was everyone pointing out how hot Clark Kent is. Unfortunately y’all he is married to Pulitzer Prize winner Lois Lane. I know, I was sad too,” one joker wrote. “He was ready to go full Superman during it too,” she added.“Whoever invited Clark Kent to the January 6 hearing, thank you,” another person chimed in. “Someone get this man a phone booth so that he can save democracy,” a third quipped. “Why are people questioning Clark’s presence at the Jan. 6 hearings? He’s obviously covering the event for the Daily Planet,” another explained.Users freely admitted being distracted by the mystery hunk. “‘Reporter: At today’s hearing we learned many at the Capitol called their families and said goodbye, feeling they might be killed by the terrorists on January 6th.’ America: ‘Okay, yeah, sure, fine, whatever. Who’s the guy that looks like Clark Kent?’,” one person joked.New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali responded to all the lonely, thirsty people out there inquiring as to the hunk’s identity, saying that unfortunately, “the good looking man sitting behind Pottinger is not single.” Ali did not reveal his sources.The Select Committee has been investigating the Trump administration’s actions on January 6, 2021 for more than a year, and began holding a series of public hearings on its findings in June. Thursday’s hearing was the last of eight planned prime time events.Democratic leaders and sympathetic media have used the hearings to promote the idea that Donald Trump’s decisions on that fateful January day warrant him being barred from ever running for public office again. Trump himself has dismissed the hearings as a “show trial” and “witch hunt” and suggested that their aim was to distract voters from economic and social problems ahead of the upcoming November midterm elections.

