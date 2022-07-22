https://sputniknews.com/20220722/situation-under-control-after-insurgents-attack-malis-largest-military-base-army-says-1097711731.html

'Situation Under Control' After Insurgents Attack Mali's Largest Military Base, Army Says



The Malian Armed Forces said on Friday that they had recovered from a morning attack by militants on a major military facility on the outskirts of the capital city of Bamako - a place where fighting has rarely been seen.The attack came on Friday morning as explosions and gunfire were reportedly heard near the Kati military base, the MAF’s largest military base and its headquarters.The MAF responded with special forces personnel and two helicopter gunships.On Thursday, militants staged a series of attacks on outposts near the capital, including a police base in Kolokani, 37 miles from Bamako, killing two Malian soldiers. A week prior, at least three civilians and three law enforcement officers were killed by an attack on a checkpoint 43 miles east of Bamako, on the road to the central city of Segou.Two weeks before that, a police station on the same road was ambushed by “unidentified armed individuals” who killed one officer.The following year, Serval became the more wide-reaching Operation Barkhane, a War-on-Terror-style campaign across five Sahelian states that has achieved few gains in eight years. Last June, French President Emmanuel Macron declared an end to Barkhane, which had become enormously unpopular in both France and West Africa, and began bringing roughly half of the 5,000-strong force home. However, a smaller Task Force Takuba has remained, fighting Islamist rebels in the tri-state region of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali.Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga has since accused France of carrying out “a de-facto partition” of the country, saying that Operation Barkhane “contributed to the sanctuarisation of our territories for the terrorists who had time to take refuge and reorganise themselves in order to come back in force.” The rebels include forces aligned with al-Qaeda as well as Daesh**.In April, the Malian government announced a two-year transition period that would lead to new elections.*Al-Qaeda: a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other nations.**Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS): a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

